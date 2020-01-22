Windy Boats unveils 37 Shamal designed by Espen Øino

by Windy Boats 21 Jan 20:42 PST

Designed by the internationally acclaimed yacht designer Espen Øino and steeped in Windy's core DNA, the Shamal celebrates "ease of use boating", in 21st century style and grand comfort. With modern-retro styling, the new Windy 37 Shamal is set to emulate the success of the legendary Khamsin.

With its focus on a spacious cockpit, superb hull and excellent handling, we are proud to announce the launch of a pure Windy Sportsboat. Inspired by the Windy models built in the Sixties and Seventies, Espen Øino and his team have developed a fantastic design language with high comfort and technology brought right up to date.

Space has been optimised down to the last millimetre, with storage solutions carefully integrated and versatility of use a key consideration.

Conceived primarily as a dayboat, the Windy 37 Shamal has a spacious two cabin arrangement. There is a large forward cabin with a double bed and a roomy center cabin with twin beds.

The 37 Shamal's deep, safe cockpit is both social and versatile. It has a removable aft sun pad and it can be easily protected by her new generation canopy system or bimini sunshade. Consideration for a range of weather conditions has given the boat enhanced usability.

The 37 Shamal is expected to achieve speeds in excess of 45 knots with the larger engine configuration, giving the 37 Shamal great appeal to discerning boat enthusiasts in all markets, from the short but sweet summers of Scandinavia, to the cool lakes of Switzerland and the hotspots of the Mediterranean.

Espen Øino, world-renowned designer, founded his technical and design office specialising in yacht design, naval architecture & engineering related disciplines, in Monaco.

This Norwegian-born designer linked his destiny with the yachting industry early on in life: he drew his first boat at the age of two and has been obsessed with boat design ever since.

The company, Espen Øino International, has left a significant imprint on the new build market and is considered one of the world's leading design studios for bespoke motor yachts.