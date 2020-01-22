Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

Windy Boats unveils 37 Shamal designed by Espen Øino

by Windy Boats 21 Jan 20:42 PST
Windy 37 Shamal © Windy Boats

Designed by the internationally acclaimed yacht designer Espen Øino and steeped in Windy's core DNA, the Shamal celebrates "ease of use boating", in 21st century style and grand comfort. With modern-retro styling, the new Windy 37 Shamal is set to emulate the success of the legendary Khamsin.

With its focus on a spacious cockpit, superb hull and excellent handling, we are proud to announce the launch of a pure Windy Sportsboat. Inspired by the Windy models built in the Sixties and Seventies, Espen Øino and his team have developed a fantastic design language with high comfort and technology brought right up to date.

Windy 37 Shamal - photo © Windy Boats
Windy 37 Shamal - photo © Windy Boats

Space has been optimised down to the last millimetre, with storage solutions carefully integrated and versatility of use a key consideration.

Conceived primarily as a dayboat, the Windy 37 Shamal has a spacious two cabin arrangement. There is a large forward cabin with a double bed and a roomy center cabin with twin beds.

The 37 Shamal's deep, safe cockpit is both social and versatile. It has a removable aft sun pad and it can be easily protected by her new generation canopy system or bimini sunshade. Consideration for a range of weather conditions has given the boat enhanced usability.

Windy 37 Shamal - photo © Windy Boats
Windy 37 Shamal - photo © Windy Boats

The 37 Shamal is expected to achieve speeds in excess of 45 knots with the larger engine configuration, giving the 37 Shamal great appeal to discerning boat enthusiasts in all markets, from the short but sweet summers of Scandinavia, to the cool lakes of Switzerland and the hotspots of the Mediterranean.

Espen Øino, world-renowned designer, founded his technical and design office specialising in yacht design, naval architecture & engineering related disciplines, in Monaco.

Windy 37 Shamal - photo © Windy Boats
Windy 37 Shamal - photo © Windy Boats

This Norwegian-born designer linked his destiny with the yachting industry early on in life: he drew his first boat at the age of two and has been obsessed with boat design ever since.

The company, Espen Øino International, has left a significant imprint on the new build market and is considered one of the world's leading design studios for bespoke motor yachts.

Related Articles

New Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here
Announcing a complete style revolution The new range will showcase a completely revolutionised design, interpreting the "JUST LIKE HOME" philosophy that will distinguish all of the fleet's models. Posted on 21 Jan Palm Beach GT60 to make world debut
One of the fastest and most fuel efficient yachts in the world Palm Beach Motor Yachts has completed testing of hull #1 of their GT60, the new flagship of the company's GT series that launched in 2018. Posted on 21 Jan Announcing the new Simrad NSO evo3S
Glass Bridge display with built-in functionality like never before Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the launch of the new Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display Posted on 21 Jan Interview with X Shore founder Konrad Bergström
The Swedish electric boat manufacturer that produces fully electric yacht tenders X Shore is a Swedish electric boat manufacturer, that produces fully electric yacht tenders. The company was founded in 1996 by Swedish entrepreneur Konrad Bergström, and has its roots headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Posted on 21 Jan Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in January 2020 Charter Boat Operation - Bidding to commence 22nd January, 2020 ending 28th January,2020. Posted on 21 Jan Volvo Penta recieves award for its DPI drive
At the Dusseldorf International Boat Show Volvo Penta has won a prestigious innovation award for its DPI driveline at the Dusseldorf International Boat Show. Posted on 21 Jan Beneteau launches Project E
A new range, two yachts, an extraordinary journey Imagine not just one, but two exceptional seaworthy boats, featuring exquisite comfort and luxury, and an incredible amount of space, ideal for the perfect ocean cruise. Posted on 20 Jan Monte Carlo Yachts announces MCY 70 Skylounge
A new range with a wide and customizable enclosed flybridge The new Collection strengthens the yard's distinctive close relationship between the individual and the sea through new key features such as the wide and customizable enclosed Flybridge, which is available for the first time on an Italian-crafted yacht. Posted on 20 Jan World debut for Invictus GT 320 Atelier
A perfect example of customization skills, revealed in Düsseldorf Invictus Yacht unveils at Boot Düsseldorf 2020 the new GT 320 Atelier, a special version of one the most iconic Invictus models - the Owner requested an elegant and unusual combination of colours. Posted on 20 Jan DMS Holland presents two new products
Latest stabilisation systems at boot Düsseldorf As has become tradition, the new year gets under way for DMS Holland with the largest European indoor boat show of the year, and 2020 is no exception. Posted on 19 Jan
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarine Resources 2019 - FooterNanni Diesel 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy