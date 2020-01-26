Yanmar unveils new 6LF and 6LT Series at Boot Düsseldorf 2020

The new Yanmar's 6LF series marine diesel engine © Yanmar Marine The new Yanmar's 6LF series marine diesel engine © Yanmar Marine

by Saltwater Stone 20 Jan 03:14 PST

Yanmar Marine International is introducing its new 6LF and 6LT series of marine diesel engines at boot Düsseldorf.

The launch of the advanced six-model powerboat line-up extends Yanmar's portfolio of trusted common rail marine diesel engines to encompass an output range from 40 mhp to 640 mhp, the most comprehensive offering available from any marine engine manufacturer.

Enabling Yanmar to supply compact, high performance solutions for new markets and a wider customer base, the 485 mhp to 640 mhp 6LF and 6LT engines are ideal for leisure boats as well as light duty commercial applications.

The two series, consisting of the 3000rpm 6LF485, 6LF530 and 6LF550 engines and 2530rpm 6LT500, 6LT580 and 6LT640 engines, feature Yanmar's next generation VC20 vessel control system for enhanced on-board comfort and an easier overall boating experience. The global emission-certified diesel engines also offer leading fuel economy and are compatible with a wide range of fuel types.

Available as a complete Yanmar package including engine, ZF transmission and VC20 vessel control system, the 6LF and 6LT are supplied with a full range of options.

Martijn Oggel, Global Sales Manager of Yanmar Marine International, said: "With the launch of our new engines, Yanmar's renowned common rail range now reaches 640 mhp, representing a significant expansion of our line-up from the previous limit of 440 mhp. We are excited to bring the efficiency, performance and low emission benefits of the higher power 6LF and 6LT models, alongside the reassurance of Yanmar's reputation for high quality, reliability and technological advancements, to more boat owners and commercial operators.

"Ideal for semi-planing and planing hulls with inboard propulsion systems, the engines offer compact, light-weight and high-performance powerboat solutions. They are also the first new Yanmar range to incorporate our new VC20 vessel control system. Demonstrating our commitment to leading by technology, this next generation system will feature across our range of common rail engines, playing an essential role in improving the entire on-board experience."

New owners of the 6LF and 6LT series can take advantage of Yanmar's global distribution network, including local dealer support and genuine spare parts supply.

The 6LF and 6LT series are available from Q3 2020.

Yanmar, leading supplier of innovative engines and technology-driven marine propulsion systems, recently launched its next-generation five-engine 4LV sterndrive marine diesel engine models fitted with the Yanmar ZT370 to complete its 4LV series. Its portfolio also includes the popular Yanmar 6LY and 8LV series and the proven JH common rail series of sailboat and small craft engines.