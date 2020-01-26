New Prestige X70 launches at boot Dusseldorf

Prestige X70 © Prestige Yachts Prestige X70 © Prestige Yachts

by Susannah Hart 18 Jan 13:10 PST

The new Prestige X70 was launched at boot Dusseldorf today, the first in the new crossover range from Prestige Yachts.

The X70 has been developed with space, light and luxury in mind, and materials have been hand selected to ensure exceptional fit and finish. Prestige Yachts and Garroni Design have been innovative in their use of space, enhancing circulation and optimising room on the main deck by moving the side decks to the flybridge.

Greatly increasing the size of the cockpit has resulted in the redistribution and bringing together of interior and exterior living spaces, ensuring entertainment areas flow throughout the vessel.

The single-story nature of the X70 offers an infinite choice of main deck and cockpit layouts, and the interior is furnished with high quality fabrics and designer furniture from prestigious brands including RODA and Duvivier.

There is also a Beach Club fully integrated into the aft platform providing further entertainment space and proximity to the water.

"The X70 is the first boat to be produced in the new X-Line range from Prestige," says Nick Hatfield, Ancasta Prestige Brand Manager. "This ground breaking new 70-foot mini superyacht will start sea trials in early summer and then have its world debut at Cannes the following month."

This flagship yacht of the X-Line range is designed to take you where you want to go. The Volvo IPS technology provides smooth, fuel efficient cruising with exceptional manoeuvrability.

"The X70 is the most innovative yacht of her category and her generation, enabling people to experience an entirely new way to live on the water," continues Nick. "We are very excited about the launch of the X70 and are looking forward to discussing it with potential new owners."

In due course, the X70 will be joined by smaller and larger models complementing the state-of-the-art the Prestige X-Line range.

If you would like to be one of the first to register interest in this incredible new luxury motor yacht, then please contact Nick Hatfield on or +44 (0) 2380 450017.