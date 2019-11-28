Please select your home edition
Back Cove 39O with Triple Outboards

by Back Cove Yachts 18 Jan 06:52 PST
Back Cove Yachts new outboard-powered model: The Back Cove 39O © Back Cove Yachts

It's okay to drool, we understand...

As if the introduction of a second outboard model with a fully enclosed salon wasn't enough, the Back Cove Design Team has just released renderings of the NEW Back Cove 39O with triple outboards!

More details are soon to follow, but we are happy to confirm that the 39O will be available with double or triple installations from 850hp to 1200hp from Yamaha, Suzuki, and Mercury Marine. This is an exciting possibility that has been a factor in the overall 39O design from the first draft. Utilizing our signature Trailing Edge Lifting Surface (TRELIS) *D* Back Cove's designers have optimized the hull geometry of the 39O for performance and handling with either two or three engines. Pair that with her iconic Back Cove construction, and the 39O is truly in a league of her own.

Back Cove Yachts new outboard-powered model: The Back Cove 39O - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Back Cove Yachts new outboard-powered model: The Back Cove 39O - photo © Back Cove Yachts

Her cockpit is a fun and relaxing space with transom gates to port and starboard, a U-shaped settee across from an aft-facing seat, and a central table for al fresco dining and entertaining. Expansive storage below the cockpit is easily accessed through a large actuated hatch, and provides generous accommodations for all of your water toys and gear.

The 39O offers a hard back for a fully enclosed helm deck; a unique design in this segment, which allows for climate-controlled comfort and an extended boating season with optimal protection from the elements. Her indoor social spaces keep everyone connected, featuring a galley up design and side-by-side captain and mate seats opposite a comfortable U-shaped settee. The result is a perfect space where the crew can enjoy a meal, or lounge while staying out of the sun or the rain.

Below deck, owners and guests can relax in the privacy of a lower lounge and stream a favorite program to the Smart TV. The spacious owners' cabin forward offers a queen-sized island berth and private access to the head and shower. For the crew, two single beds in the guest cabin are secluded, well proportioned, and comfortable.

She will have a 300 mile+ range at cruise, and a top-end speed of 37-knots with twin Yamaha 425hp outboards. Optional power installations, currently being finalized, will provide top-end speeds in the 40+ knot range. The 39O hull design will feature Back Cove's proprietary Trailing Edge Lifting Surface (TRELIS) *D* for optimal handling and performance.

Tooling work is already under way and the first Back Cove 39O will launch late summer of 2020. Her official debut will take place at the 2020 fall boat shows from Newport to Ft Lauderdale.

