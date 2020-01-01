DMS Holland presents two new products at boot Düsseldorf

by DMS Holland 19 Jan 08:13 PST

As has become tradition, the new year gets under way for DMS Holland with the largest European indoor boat show of the year, and 2020 is no exception.

However, this year we will be adding two new products to our stand, both of which have never been shown before at boot Düsseldorf, namely the DMS Universal and the MagnusMaster NMEA2000 user-interface.

DMS Universal

With this modern digital universal stabilisation control system, a somewhat outdated roll damping system is easy to upgrade. Only the control components of the existing system are replaced meaning existing fins and hydraulics can be retained. It is even possible to add zero-speed functionality.

MagnusMaster NMEA2000 user interface

With this new user-interface, control and monitoring of the MagnusMaster System is now also possible via the boat's centrally integrated control panel on the bridge.