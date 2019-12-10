Spanning the Pond - the Powerboat-World newsletter

Powering along at sea with a 2020 model Maritimo M64 enclosed flybridge. © Damien Bredberg Powering along at sea with a 2020 model Maritimo M64 enclosed flybridge. © Damien Bredberg

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat-World.com 18 Jan 14:00 PST

As this newsletter gets delivered into your inbox, the behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is under way. Then on the other side of the Atlantic, and indeed the American Continent as well, Seattle celebrates boating. Not too long after all of that, it is Miami's turn to sparkle in the sunshine. Down in the Southern Hemisphere the Summer season means being waterborne is effectively essential. So really, you probably could say that we are very much living up to the 'World' in our name.

Many brands, an even larger number of new boats, and here is just a take on it all. Amer has their quad IPS powered F100 vessels on the go (literally 'go' too with 30 knots on tap). Sunseeker have been busy all right - there are updates to the Predator range, the incredible 161 superyacht, the 100, and Manhattan 68.

Bavaria with the SR41 on world premiere, Princess have five show debuts including the F50, S62, S66, V55 and Y78 and the X95 main deck mock-up, which is a world-first for a boat show.

Sirena have appointed an Australian dealer in Eyachts, and have their new 58 Coupé on debut at Miami. Britain's Fairline have the Targa 58, and Pearl their 62. There is always something happening in the big end of town; and we have information on the website from Tankoa, Nobiskrug with the futuristic Black Shark, Feadship, and Rosetti (not that these are in the famed halls per se).

Amasea have created a model of their power cat, and it highlights where they are going with their "a cat is the only answer to the space issue". Unrivalled living areas and main deck cabins are just the start of what we are going to see. Talking of new visions and horizons, Explorer and Shadow Craft continue their rise as well. It has been a busy time for Turkey's Numarine with even more sales of their XP range. Then there's Arcadia with the Sherpa, and also Arksen who have launched an their own joint ownership programme.

Sealine have the latest in their S range, the S430 ready in time for Düsseldorf, and there is the C390v showing that everyone now has outboard models inside their range. Dutchcraft continue to push ahead with new vessels questioning everything nautical and delivering great new concepts and theorems to the marketplace. Invictus, and also Axopar, deserve more than a mention, but space is limited. And don't forget RIBs; then there are sportsboats like Tiara's 43 LS that also need a mention.

The powerhouse known as Groupe Beneteau (with Beneteau, Jeanneau, and Monte Carlo Yachts) continues to deliver product into nearly every known sector, and perhaps even helping to create some new ones. Greenline launched new models and new ranges, and the Slovenian yard looks to a big year on both sides of the Pond. Lastly, but not leastly, DMS will be displaying on stand their DMS universal control system for all manner of pre-existing stabilisation equipment, as well as the control panel for their innovative and ingenious MagnusMaster roll dampening system.

Going BIG with Mari timo in the Pacific Northwest

Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, is planning a big impact at the upcoming Seattle Boat Show 2020 (Jan 24 to Feb 1) with three vessels on display and a range of VIP events, including one function at the prestigious Seattle Yacht Club.

Mari timo Americas' President, Dave Northrop, has been visiting the company's Gold Coast manufacturing plant, inspecting several boats in production that are bound for the Americas, including this year's new 2020 editions of the Mari timo M64 and M70 flybridge motor yachts.

"This year's Seattle show holds special significance for us, as it will be the event where we formally launch our new factory direct Seattle sales office and marketing centre, which was established late in 2019, and we will also have three boats on display, which is our largest presence in Seattle ever," said Northrop.

"The North West of America is home to the second largest number of Mari timo's in one location worldwide, and is where way back in 2006 we sold the very first Mari timo enclosed flybridge motor yacht in that area. There are more than 100 resident Mari timo owners in the North West of the USA."

"Mari timo's are virtually purpose-built for that environment, with their climate-controlled flybridges, and superior comfort and vision, they provide perfect functionality for boating in the region."

The Maritimo's on display will include a new M59, M51, and a pre-owned M58 recently taken as a trade by an owner upgrading to an M64.

Northrop said, "The factory direct facility in Seattle and the factory trained and employed professionals representing the brand provided a great sense of comfort for existing owners and prospective buyers. Our owners can be better serviced by staff who specialise in our brand and product."

"Seattle is a market we invest great focus into, and with what I have gathered from my latest factory visit, our new and future product and design will continue to focus on functional boating for regions such as the Pacific North West."

Soon it will be all about Miami

We have run one of the significant new products that will be launched there during the show from February 13 to 17. Namely, Riviera's new 505 SUV. You can read all about it, and take in our video from on board as well.

Another amazing product to debut in Miami will be the 48 Wallytender X outboard, that is certainly going to fit in with that market's need for speed and no such thing as cruise - it is all WOT. Read these pages however frequently, and you'll know we have been watching Nova Luxe, and in Miami they will have the first public outing of their Aquila-based electric propulsion (also available as a hybrid).

OK. Today you will find that we have information below about the amazing arena that is the custom tender, Torqeedo, new magnificent Feadship (Arrow) is unveiled, Volvo IPS, Fusion stereo, a trip in the famed Kimberley region of Northern Australia, looking after the Great Barrier Reef, Marine Auctions event, lifejackets do save lives, Maritimo win the XCAT World Championship, RS Electric Boats, as well as much, much more.

So as you see, there are stories, lessons, inspirations and history to regale yourself with. Please do savour... We're really enjoying bringing you the best stories from all over the globe. If you want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

John Curnow

Global Editor, Powerboat-World.com