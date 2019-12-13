Torqeedo unveil Cruise 10.0 T electric outboard

by Diesel International 15 Jan 06:51 PST

More than two years ago, the Bavarian specialist in outboard and inboard electric drive systems for marine applications Torqeedo was acquired by Deutz, becoming an actual subsidiary of the Deutz Group and acting as a pillar in the e-Deutz program.

Torqeedo had a major stand indeed at the last MetsTrade in Amsterdam, introducing several solutions based on the electric technology. One of these was the tiller-steered version of popular Cruise 10.0 emission-free electric outboard, capable of ensuring 20 horsepower-equivalent motor power for commercial applications.

Propel lighter vessels at up to 30 km/h

The proven Cruise series of electric outboards dates its debut back in 2006. The launch of the climate-friendly Cruise 10.0 T rounds out the series, offering a tiller-steered option with 10 kW of emission-free power, which can propel lighter vessels at speeds up to 30 km/h. All Cruise 10.0 outboards were recently upgraded with a new, quieter gearbox, allowing users to connect even closer with nature.

