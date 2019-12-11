Volvo Penta's new edition D13 IPS1350 now powering larger semi-displacement yachts

by Volvo Penta 14 Jan 22:42 PST

The new edition Volvo Penta D13 propulsion system delivers the benefits of the Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) to semi-displacement large yachts.

Volvo Penta ventures into new waters by expanding its IPS propulsion system to the larger semi-displacement yachting segment with the updated D13 IPS 1350 semi-displacement (SD). The new edition Volvo Penta D13 propulsion system's torque curve has been expertly modified to cope with higher thrust loads at slower speeds. The D13 IPS 1350 SD also has a wider speed range down to 19 knots (former 25 knots).

With this new edition D13 IPS1350 also comes the introduction of two new propellers to the Q-series - the QS4 and QS5 - both will only be allowed for use with the new D13 IPS 1350 SD.

One of the key advantages of the new edition D13 propulsion system is that a wider range of boaters can use the IPS features which were, previously, not available for larger, semi-displacement yachts. The key advantages of the Volvo Penta IPS, compared to inboard shaft installations are the increased onboard comfort, increased fuel efficiency and longer range. As an integrated marine propulsion system, the Volvo Penta IPS also delivers an intuitive onboard experience through simple joystick control. The individually steerable IPS drives - controlled by the joystick - make for ultra-responsive handling and pilot-like control when maneuvering and docking. This allows owners to navigate in tight spaces, perform tricky maneuvers and maintain outstanding stability in all sea conditions. Additionally, onboard features are integrated from the helm to the propellers, delivering a seamless experience for the driver.

"Recently, we have seen a trend of larger yachts going down in speed," explains Björn Rönnvall, Product Manager Volvo Penta. "We wanted to be able to bring the benefits of our IPS system to these larger slower semi-displacement yachts and that is what we have achieved with this update."

The new D13 IPS 1350 SD edition is already bringing the IPS boating dream to life for the larger yachting segment - the Absolute Navetta 73, ISA 93 Extra and the Arcadia Sherpa XL are all powered by the new edition IPS 1350 SD, as well as, the Mangusta 33 - to be unveiled this year.

"This is a great achievement both for our customers but also for Volvo Penta as a business" says Rönnvall. "We can now offer our IPS system to a wider and larger size range of yachts than ever before."