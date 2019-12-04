Please select your home edition
Step inside Sunseeker's 161 Yacht for the very first time

by Bryan Jones 13 Jan 02:00 PST
Sunseeker's 161 Yacht © Sunseeker International

Sunseeker International is delighted to reveal the latest animation of its class-leading 161 Yacht, showcasing the superyacht's breathtaking interior for the very first time.

Innovative, forward-thinking and unique, this yacht is a true game changer in the 50m sector. Sit back and take in the yacht in all its beauty, immersing yourself in the stylish interior, the volumous spaces and the sheer elegance of the largest model in the Sunseeker fleet. Whilst only one example of what's possible through Sunseeker's Bespoke programme, the over-riding sense of light, luxury and legendary design is readily apparent.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, said: "The 161 Yacht is really taking shape and we are very proud to reveal the first-look at her truly exceptional interior. Every inch of this superyacht from the onboard systems and engineering to the exquisite fabrics and finishings have been carefully considered and she promises to be really something quite special.

