Breathtaking first pictures of Sunseeker's new 100 Yacht

by Enya Lumley 11 Jan 02:58 PST

The commanding facade of the new 100 Yacht is breathtaking. Her elegant, powerful lines flow around sublime architecture. A secluded private terrace, sunbathing hideaways, seamless flybridge to foredeck access, beautifully proportioned open-plan interior and generous 'Beach Club' are just a few of her magnificent features.

Launching in autumn 2021, the new 100 Yacht is set to surprise and delight at every turn with entertainment space at the fore. Every single element has been carefully considered in meticulous detail, exuding a sophistication and detail only found in custom superyachts.

The volume of this new model has been fully maximised to be below the 24m load line ruling, keeping this as a CE Category A yacht. The aft tender garage converts into a large and luxurious Beach Club, great for family and friends to socialise close to the water, perhaps utilising the large built-in BBQ. The Bezenzoni 'Ladder Gangway' allows guests to effortlessly access the watersports on offer, after which they will be keen to use the oversized 'rain shower' before relaxing on the new transformational chaise longue sunbeds. Importantly, these innovative 'X-TEND™' sunbeds allow for a multiplicity of arrangements in what is likely to be one of the key entertainment spaces on board.

The 'X-TEND™' sunbeds have been skillfully integrated within the design. The sunbeds can be operated electrically to either raise upwards to face the covered cockpit seating area or alternatively, they can be lowered to face aft at Beach Club level. Perfect for relaxing with family and friends, whatever the time of day.

The vast flybridge transitions seamlessly into the foredeck with uninterrupted walk-around access on both sides. The flybridge, with optional bridge helm station is a fantastic space for entertainment with generous seating, fully-equipped wet bar and space for a spa bath or additional loungers and a new hardtop design, available with optional glazing or sliding panels. Ingeniously, the Raised Pilot House (RPH) incorporates a glazed rear bulkhead allowing uninterrupted views forward from the flybridge. The foredeck provides yet another social space with two separate seating groups plus an oversized sunpad.

Its unique main deck, penthouse style saloon and luxurious staterooms offer a new-found design direction and material selection providing elegant interiors to enchant any owner. The layering of textural elements and the mix of furnishings and fabrics feels timeless with a modern twist that oozes sleek simplicity and sophistication.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing floods the considerable saloon with natural daylight, complemented by optional sliding doors to starboard for additional access. A dedicated dining area for eight aides the apartment-style ambience. The large galley forward is concealed behind a glass bulkhead and offers plentiful space and direct side deck access for crew. The forward crew quarters can be accessed through the galley with accommodation for five crew in a three cabin, three en-suite configuration.

The stunning feature wall forward of the dining room showcases exposed and seemingly floating stair treads leading to the pilothouse above on the port side and lower deck access to starboard.

The unique main deck layout includes a luxurious master stateroom for even greater flexibility and freedom on board. The full-beam stateroom offers same level en-suite access, walk-in wardrobe, office and large lobby entrance. Bathed in natural light courtesy of over-sized glazing, owners can also access a first-in-class foredeck terrace for ultimate privacy and entertainment through a cleverly sculptured, fully-glazed sliding door forward.

Her elegant interior has been carefully designed to exude expansive space and light throughout. Below deck, four generous guest cabins each with an en-suite flow from a central landing.

The fresh design direction for this new model goes beyond her dramatic new exterior lines. There is flexibility in how the 'Beach Club' and tender arrangements can be configured. The tender garage, which can be flooded at the touch of a button, can be furnished with a Williams 460 Sportjet and Seabobs or alternatively, there is ample stowage for a Williams 395 Sportjet with a GTX255 jet ski.

Andrea Frabetti, Sunseeker CEO, comments: "The 100 Yacht is a remarkable example of bespoke refinement and it has been crafted with the passion and precision only found at Sunseeker. This new model is packed with new features and entertainment options including what we believe to be the first open-plan bow to stern entertainment deck and an Owners Suite with private access to its terrace at the bow."

