Launch of the new Sealine S430

Sealine S430 © HanseYachts Sealine S430 © HanseYachts

by HanseYachts AG - Press 10 Jan 04:51 PST

Just in time for the boot 2020 in Düsseldorf Sealine presents the latest model of the sporty S-Line: the Sealine S430.

True to the campaign motto "Here comes the sun", the open cockpit design of the S430 offers every opportunity to enjoy the sun and fresh air. The roof can be opened almost completely, while side windows sloping to the rear additionally merge the cockpit with its surroundings. When the electric sunroof and the aft soft-top are closed, the entire cockpit is well protected in the shade.

The U-shaped cockpit lounge can be variably arranged to facilitate access to the hydraulically lowerable bathing platform as required, but can also be converted into a large sunbathing area. Four comfort seats in the direction of travel and an outdoor pantry complete the driving experience on the Sealine S430.

Below deck, the living area includes a spacious saloon with designer seating and a fully equipped galley. Two exclusive double cabins, a bathroom and a freely configurable cabin to port offer a lot of comfort and space for the whole crew.

The Sealine S430 will celebrate its world premiere at the Boat Show Palma from 29 April to 03 May 2020.

Specifications

Standard price excl. VAT: 409.950 €

Length Overall: 13.55 m 44'5"

Length of hull: 11.73 m 38'6"

Beam: 4.20 m 13'9"

Draught: 0.94 m 3'1"

Height with light mast: 4,09 m 13'5"

Height without mast: 3,35 m 11'0"

Fuel capacity: 900 l 198 UK gal

Water capacity: 325 l 71 UK gal

Displacement: 12.92 t 12.72 UK t

CE category: B

Max. person 12

Engine standard

2 x Volvo Penta IPS 450 - Pod drive (680 hp) approx. 28 knots

Engine options

2 x Volvo Penta IPS 500 - Pod drive (760 hp) approx. 31 knots

2 x Volvo Penta IPS 600 - Pod drive (880 hp) approx. 34 knots