Sunseeker reveals striking first images of Predator 60 EVO

by Enya Lumley 8 Jan 12:47 PST

Sporty and sleek, the Predator 60 EVO is the first model of Sunseeker's major new product development plan with innovative stand out features and a truly sophisticated interior design.

The superstructure exemplifies the very latest in Sunseeker's cutting-edge design which includes an all-new powered carbon fibre hardtop with curved glazed panels, flooding the interior with natural light. The hull has an all-new glazing design with polished stainless-steel detailing. Customers can even opt from a choice of bespoke paint finishes, enabling them to create a Sunseeker that will be truly unique.

Central to its appeal, the cleverly engineered cockpit door mechanism allows it to open conventionally but also lower itself beneath the deck of the yacht, connecting the outdoor and indoor living spaces seamlessly.

Embracing a bold design direction, the model features all-new interior styling, furnishings, textures and materials; the Predator 60 EVO delivers a sophisticated, modern yet sporty style to delight any owner.

The Predator 60 EVO's handling under way is dramatically enhanced thanks to its unique Hydro Performance pack. The 'Hydro-Pack' has three key elements; the new flow aligned rudders have a profile perfectly suited with the propeller flow angles along their entire span. This minimises cavitation and vibration to reduce resistance and increase performance.

The fly-by-wire steering system with customised steering attributes set-up by the factory, delivers a dynamic high performance 'direct' feel. Finally, an automatic interceptor trim system controls the trim and list of the boat to provide optimum comfort and performance.

The beautifully proportioned and ergonomically designed helm console is part of a wider focus on technology that Sunseeker will be rolling out across all its new models. The latest Simrad NSO evo3 touch screen display enhances the customer experience with a simplified and intuitive user interface, allowing integrated control of all essential systems.

Featuring six berths in three cabins, below deck replicates the sophisticated furnishings and flawless design on the main deck. The full-beam master stateroom, which is located amidship with ensuite, has been finished in a contemporary style with a key focus on textures, fabrics and light.

In addition, a fully appointed single berth crew cabin, together with a tender garage as standard allows a Williams Sportjet 345 to be carried and launched via the hydraulic bathing platform.

The Predator 60 EVO certainly doesn't sacrifice performance for style. Available with a range of engine and drive systems, including the all new Volvo Penta D13-1000 engines on shafts capable of speeds of up to 34 knots or the Volvo IPS D11-950 engines, it cuts an impressive figure on the open water matched to exemplary seakeeping and agility.

Characteristics: