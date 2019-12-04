Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Sunseeker reveals striking first images of Predator 60 EVO

by Enya Lumley 8 Jan 12:47 PST

Sporty and sleek, the Predator 60 EVO is the first model of Sunseeker's major new product development plan with innovative stand out features and a truly sophisticated interior design.

The superstructure exemplifies the very latest in Sunseeker's cutting-edge design which includes an all-new powered carbon fibre hardtop with curved glazed panels, flooding the interior with natural light. The hull has an all-new glazing design with polished stainless-steel detailing. Customers can even opt from a choice of bespoke paint finishes, enabling them to create a Sunseeker that will be truly unique.

Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

Central to its appeal, the cleverly engineered cockpit door mechanism allows it to open conventionally but also lower itself beneath the deck of the yacht, connecting the outdoor and indoor living spaces seamlessly.

Embracing a bold design direction, the model features all-new interior styling, furnishings, textures and materials; the Predator 60 EVO delivers a sophisticated, modern yet sporty style to delight any owner.

Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

The Predator 60 EVO's handling under way is dramatically enhanced thanks to its unique Hydro Performance pack. The 'Hydro-Pack' has three key elements; the new flow aligned rudders have a profile perfectly suited with the propeller flow angles along their entire span. This minimises cavitation and vibration to reduce resistance and increase performance.

Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

The fly-by-wire steering system with customised steering attributes set-up by the factory, delivers a dynamic high performance 'direct' feel. Finally, an automatic interceptor trim system controls the trim and list of the boat to provide optimum comfort and performance.

The beautifully proportioned and ergonomically designed helm console is part of a wider focus on technology that Sunseeker will be rolling out across all its new models. The latest Simrad NSO evo3 touch screen display enhances the customer experience with a simplified and intuitive user interface, allowing integrated control of all essential systems.

Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

Featuring six berths in three cabins, below deck replicates the sophisticated furnishings and flawless design on the main deck. The full-beam master stateroom, which is located amidship with ensuite, has been finished in a contemporary style with a key focus on textures, fabrics and light.

In addition, a fully appointed single berth crew cabin, together with a tender garage as standard allows a Williams Sportjet 345 to be carried and launched via the hydraulic bathing platform.

Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

The Predator 60 EVO certainly doesn't sacrifice performance for style. Available with a range of engine and drive systems, including the all new Volvo Penta D13-1000 engines on shafts capable of speeds of up to 34 knots or the Volvo IPS D11-950 engines, it cuts an impressive figure on the open water matched to exemplary seakeeping and agility.

Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

Characteristics:

  • LOA = Length Overall - 18.24m
  • Max Beam - 4.70m
  • Max No. Persons Onboard - 12
  • No of berths - 6 + 1 crew
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media
Predator 60 EVO - photo © Mike Jones / Waterline Media

Related Articles

Sunseeker unveils Predator 55 EVO
A perfect blend of design, technology and craftmanship The Predator 55 EVO is Sunseeker's latest technology-led, cutting-edge model, and she promises to be an exceptionally popular model, purposefully engineered to make the heart race. Posted on 2 Jan Sunseeker's 161 Yacht unveiled
A new dimension in exterior deck and beach club space When Sunseeker International announced the new 161 Yacht as the flagship of its new Superyacht Division, the theme that came to the fore was one of space, elegance and flexibility. Posted on 4 Dec 2019 Sunseeker launches new Superyacht Division
Part of major product development plan Andrea Frabetti, Sunseeker's CEO is delighted to announce the launch of Sunseeker's Superyacht Division, a distinctive range of yachts from 101ft - 161ft. Posted on 4 Nov 2019 Sunseeker's Hawk 38 flies through first sea trial
Hitting 79mph on Lake Como Following its highly anticipated launch earlier this month, Sunseeker has put to the test its brand-new high-performance day boat – the Hawk 38. Exhaustive prototype sea trials have now taken place on the breath-taking waters of Lake Como. Posted on 30 Mar 2019 Sunseeker launches new high-performance Hawk 38
Sunseeker launches new high-performance Hawk 38 Never one to rest on their laurels and following several years of speculation, Sunseeker announces the forthcoming launch of a brand-new high-performance day boat – the Hawk 38. Posted on 6 Mar 2019 Sunseeker line up for Boot Düsseldorf
Exciting range of motor yachts at the 50th anniversary show Sunseeker will be displaying an exciting range of motor yachts at the 50th anniversary of Boot Düsseldorf from the 19th – 27th of January. Visitors to Europe's leading boat show will have the opportunity to view eight of its exquisite models Posted on 25 Nov 2018 Dutch yard to build Sunseeker's next flagship
Sunseeker moves into aluminium in partnership with Icon Yachts In a truly momentous step, Sunseeker International has announced plans to move into the world of metal-built yachts as it looks to capitalise on its success in the superyacht market. Posted on 28 Sep 2018 Sales milestone at Sunseeker
Marked by a visit from HRH The Earl of Wessex Britain's biggest boat builder, Sunseeker International, welcomed HRH The Earl of Wessex last week to its manufacturing facilities in Poole. Posted on 22 Jun 2018
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterNanni Diesel 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy