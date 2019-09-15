Fusion launches MS-RA210 featuring revolutionary digital signal processing technology

Fusion launches new MS-RA210 Stereo © Andrew Golden Fusion launches new MS-RA210 Stereo © Andrew Golden

by Andrew Golden 3 Jan 22:40 PST

Fusion®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, launches the successor to the highly popular MS-RA205, the new MS-RA210, packed with revolutionary Fusion Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology and a new aesthetic design, offers users an exceptional audio experience in a compact form factor.

Designed to deliver quality sound with a powerful feature set at a competitive price point, the MS-RA210 features a 2.7-inch optically bonded color LCD display, built-in Class-D amplifier, Multi-Zone™ technology in two zones, and Fusion-Link™ integration. The brilliant, full-color LCD display offers colorful album art with metadata, displaying information of the current track playing such as artist, album and track title - adding enhanced aesthetics to the helm. Meeting both IPX6 and IPX7 international standards for water resistance from the front panel, the MS-RA210 is built to last, even in the harshest marine environment.

For the pinnacle of sound quality, the RA210 harnesses the power of Fusion's DSP technology, delivering premium audio to all speakers, subwoofers and amplifiers in any environment. Fusion's system approach ensures every step of the audio chain is optimized through calculations by its audio engineers to deliver a technically superior listening experience - without the need for boat owners to have a technical understanding. Setting up DSP profiles is made simple with the free Fusion-Link app. With just a few clicks, boat owners can set up the preconfigured DSP profile to play high-quality audio, customized for their ears and specific environment. Precisely calculated loudness curves are optimized to ensure quality audio delivered at every volume level - giving quality, full-range sound whether the volume is turned all the way up or down.

"Our top-of-the-line product offerings have recently taken the marine entertainment industry by storm," said Peter Edwards, managing director, Fusion Entertainment. "We wanted to take the innovations of the Apollo line, such as the bright color LCD display and our powerful DSP technology and add them to our most popular products. Whether you are looking for a full four-zone, touchscreen solution or our compact, feature-rich and affordable RA210 system, Fusion has a stereo to make your time on the water rock!"

Fusion, the leader in lifestyle entertainment, is dedicated to offering innovative solutions that enhance personal leisure time, whether on the water or on the road. Fusion, owned by Garmin, builds products that exceed regulatory standards using the latest technologies at Garmin's international ISO accredited manufacturing facility.

For more information on Fusion MS-RA210, Fusion or its entire line of audio products, please contact 623-580-9000 or visit www.FusionEntertainment.com.