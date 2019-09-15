Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

Fusion launches MS-RA210 featuring revolutionary digital signal processing technology

by Andrew Golden 3 Jan 22:40 PST
Fusion launches new MS-RA210 Stereo © Andrew Golden

Fusion®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, launches the successor to the highly popular MS-RA205, the new MS-RA210, packed with revolutionary Fusion Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology and a new aesthetic design, offers users an exceptional audio experience in a compact form factor.

Designed to deliver quality sound with a powerful feature set at a competitive price point, the MS-RA210 features a 2.7-inch optically bonded color LCD display, built-in Class-D amplifier, Multi-Zone™ technology in two zones, and Fusion-Link™ integration. The brilliant, full-color LCD display offers colorful album art with metadata, displaying information of the current track playing such as artist, album and track title - adding enhanced aesthetics to the helm. Meeting both IPX6 and IPX7 international standards for water resistance from the front panel, the MS-RA210 is built to last, even in the harshest marine environment.

For the pinnacle of sound quality, the RA210 harnesses the power of Fusion's DSP technology, delivering premium audio to all speakers, subwoofers and amplifiers in any environment. Fusion's system approach ensures every step of the audio chain is optimized through calculations by its audio engineers to deliver a technically superior listening experience - without the need for boat owners to have a technical understanding. Setting up DSP profiles is made simple with the free Fusion-Link app. With just a few clicks, boat owners can set up the preconfigured DSP profile to play high-quality audio, customized for their ears and specific environment. Precisely calculated loudness curves are optimized to ensure quality audio delivered at every volume level - giving quality, full-range sound whether the volume is turned all the way up or down.

"Our top-of-the-line product offerings have recently taken the marine entertainment industry by storm," said Peter Edwards, managing director, Fusion Entertainment. "We wanted to take the innovations of the Apollo line, such as the bright color LCD display and our powerful DSP technology and add them to our most popular products. Whether you are looking for a full four-zone, touchscreen solution or our compact, feature-rich and affordable RA210 system, Fusion has a stereo to make your time on the water rock!"

Fusion, the leader in lifestyle entertainment, is dedicated to offering innovative solutions that enhance personal leisure time, whether on the water or on the road. Fusion, owned by Garmin, builds products that exceed regulatory standards using the latest technologies at Garmin's international ISO accredited manufacturing facility.

For more information on Fusion MS-RA210, Fusion or its entire line of audio products, please contact 623-580-9000 or visit www.FusionEntertainment.com.

Related Articles

Fusion launches new FM Speakers and Subwoofers
FM Series is designed to comply with ISO12216 Annex D1.1 for Areas II, III & IV Fusion®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, announced today the release of the new FM Series flush mount marine speakers and subwoofers, engineered to deliver high-quality acoustics and bass in a sleek form factor Posted on 15 Sep 2019 Fusion launches new shallow mount speakers
New speakers can be installed in various positions Fusion®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, have announced the release of the new SM Series shallow mount marine speakers, engineered to deliver high-quality acoustics ideal for installations where mounting depth is limited. Posted on 13 Sep 2019 Fusion launches New Apollo RA670 Stereo
The biggest sounds in marine audio to a new compact form factor Fusion®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, continues to build on the innovation and successes of the award-winning Apollo Series. The new Apollo RA670 will deliver powerful technology to a wider market in a new premium form factor. Posted on 27 Apr 2019 Fusion extends Signature Series Amplifier range
To enhance on board audio experience Fusion®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, announced today the release of two new additions to its industry-leading range of marine audio entertainment products, the Signature Series six- and eight-channel class-D marine amplifiers. Posted on 16 Feb 2019 FUSION® launches Signature Series Tower Speakers
FUSION® launches Signature Series Tower Speakers FUSION®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, announces the launch of its Signature Series 8.8-inch wake tower speakers and component tweeter, engineered for maximum sound output, quality audio delivery, dynamic range Posted on 24 Jan 2019 Fusion launches all-weather panel-stereo
Leading manufacturer announces weather proof plug and play solution with bluetooth streaming FUSION®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, announced today the release of a weather-proof version of all-in-one marine entertainment system – the Panel-Stereo Outdoor. Posted on 11 Nov 2018 Fusion releases new ARX70 ANT wireless remote
Uncompromised versatility and control FUSION® announced today the release of the ARX70 ANT Wireless Stereo Remote. The new, easy-to-install remote gives users the freedom to control their FUSION ANT-enabled marine entertainment system from anywhere on the boat. Posted on 2 Nov 2018 Fusion releases EL Series speakers
EL Series brings an elevated aesthetic to a boat's entertainment system FUSION®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, announces the launch of its EL Series full range shallow-mount marine speakers. Posted on 1 Nov 2018 Fusion launches new XS Series Speakers & Subwoofer
New models continue to set the benchmark for marine audio entertainment FUSION®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, announces the launch of its new XS Series speaker range and subwoofer featuring increased functionality, aesthetic improvement and the highest sound quality FUSION users have come to expect. Posted on 1 Nov 2018 Fusion Apollo RA770 wins NMMA Innovation Award
At the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) in Tampa FUSION®, a worldwide leader in marine audio entertainment, announced today the Apollo RA770 marine entertainment system has been awarded the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award in the Entertainment category. Posted on 9 Oct 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 FooterNanni Diesel 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy