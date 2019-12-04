Sunseeker's new Predator 55 EVO is unleashed

Please select your home edition
by Enya Lumley 2 Jan 07:45 PST
Predator 55 EVO front © Sunseeker

Sunseeker has released details of its all-new Predator 55 EVO - launching in spring 2020. The Predator 55 EVO is Sunseeker's latest technology-led, cutting-edge model, and she promises to be an exceptionally popular model, purposefully engineered to make the heart race.

The evolutionary design is emphasised in the Predator 55 EVO's superstructure and interior. The notable Sunseeker Predator lines are framed by stainless steel detailing with flashes both in the hull band, carbon fibre cowlings and to interior appointments.

The sporty interior exudes luxe minimalism with a new Predator range of fabrics and textures throughout. Clean lines and curves contrast perfectly to ensure comfort and style.

New, independent helm seats allow owners to enjoy its performance to the full whilst under way, offering supreme support whilst piercing through the waves. Aft of the helm is well-appointed upholstered seating for up-to-six to socialise around a fixed coffee table, set opposite new push-to-touch storage cabinets. This all sits beneath an expansive carbon fibre opening roof with multiple glazed panels to maximise light throughout. Framing the whole saloon is new headlining with concealed lighting that has been carefully devised following an extensive photometric study, creating the perfect ambience for guests.

The superb use of technology does not stop there, as the Predator 55 EVO also benefits from a state-of-the-art AV system with zoning capabilities, allowing for different music in the cockpit and saloon to suit the taste and mood of all on board. This really is the perfect blend of design, technology and craftsmanship.

There is also an additional 'snug' with table opposite the galley which is fitted with high-end Miele appliances.

On the lower deck, the clean palette and sporty detailing of the Predator 55 EVO's interior continues. The aft master stateroom and en-suite has ample stowage, a stylish new headboard and the same ambient lighting as the main deck. To starboard, a sofa with breakfast tray provides the perfect spot to enjoy the early morning views out to sea. Forward is the VIP stateroom with scissor berths and en-suite and whilst a dinette opposite the lower galley is fitted as standard, there is the option for extended storage or a third Pullman guest cabin.

A hinged door and fold-up window opens from the saloon into the cockpit aft to create a social expanse ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining, complimented by an optional wet bar with grill, fridge and dedicated storage. The oversized cockpit allows for even more outdoor space for those onboard to enjoy whilst an enhanced bathing platform design brings guests closer to the water and offers easy launching from the garage of a Williams 345 Jet Tender.

Available with a Volvo D11-725 shaft engine, the Predator 55 EVO reaches an exhilarating 34 knots whilst yet another technological innovation is the boat's 'Hydro-Pack' which utilises a fly-by-wire steering system for exceptional agility.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker International said: "Following the continued phenomenal success of our Predator range, we are delighted to have developed another new model in this series which blends stylish design, innovative technology and sporty looks on both the water and in its interior design. The Predator 55 EVO utilises innovative technology, beautiful detailing and performance systems throughout and we have no doubt this model is going to be another market leader."

