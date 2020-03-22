Please select your home edition
Multihull Solutions to celebrate new launches at 2020 Singapore Yacht Show

by Kate Elkington 30 Dec 22:50 PST 19-22 March 2020
Multihull Solutions will host the Asia premiere of the impressive new ILIAD 50 power catamaran at the 2020 Singapore Yacht Show. © Kate Elkington

Multihull Solutions will showcase three exceptional new multihulls at the 2020 Singapore Yacht Show from 19 - 22 March.

The company will stage the exclusive Asia premieres of the multi award-winning NEEL 51 trimaran and the outstanding new ILIAD 50 power catamaran, and will also display the powerhouse MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

The NEEL 51 has won almost all of the major boating awards since its launch, including

SAIL magazine's Best Boat award, Multihull of the Year (Over 50') by Multihulls Magazine and Multihulls International Boat Show, and 2018 European Yacht of the Year.

A true evolution in multihull design, the NEEL 51 delivers unparalleled performance and comfort. This remarkable blue-water trimaran is ideal for family cruising, with easy handling by minimal crew and excellent bridge deck clearance for optimal comfort and safety.

The Singapore Yacht Show will also be the stage for the Asian premiere of the ILIAD 50 power catamaran, which has caused waves throughout the industry since the brand's launch in 2019. The ILIAD 50 is a true offshore bluewater passagemaker that delivers outstanding range, impressive comfort and safety at sea, and offers full customisation options at an extremely competitive rate.

The MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts will also be on display at the show and is expected to draw strong interest from power catamaran enthusiasts with its expansive flybridge and owners' suite of unprecedented size for a boat in this class. With energetic lines, a contemporary design and distinctive bows, the MY 40 makes a sleek impression on the water and her performance is outstanding.

Multihull Solutions will also have representatives of Stealth Catamarans, Ocean Voyager Day Charter Catamarans and Corsair Marine on the stand to answer all queries about these prestigious brands.

Further information or guided tours of the display vessels can be arranged by contacting Multihull Solutions Asia at +66 (0) 76 238 117, emailing or visiting www.multihullsolutions.asia.

