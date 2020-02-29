Please select your home edition
Ancasta News: Dusseldorf Boatshow | Boats for Sale | Winterise your Boat | Rigging Offer

by Ancasta International 28 Dec 00:00 PST

Events | Offers | Boats For Sale

  
Ancasta Ancanews
 
 
Dusseldorf Boat Show

Join us in Dusseldorf in the New Year

The Dusseldorf Boatshow is more than your traditional show and it is easier to reach than the majority of European weekend break destinations! With great bars, fantastic restaurants and one of the best boatshows in the world, this historic city makes the ultimate January escape.


Thanks to its network of motorways, two harbours, two long-distance railway stations and one of Europes largest International airports, Dusseldorf is easy to reach from all corners of the world. Join us at the show between 18th - 26th Jan for your WINTER BOATING FIX !!

Motorboats on display at Dusseldorf Boatshow 2020

The beauty of Dusseldorf boatshow is the number of models from each range on display. If you are looking to compare and contrast between brands or models, chances are that they are all there in one location.This years show will have the best from Prestige and Beneteau Power on display including the new Swift Trawler 41 Fly and Sedan.

To find out more or to book an appointment, please click below.

Dusseldorf Boat Show
Dusseldorf Boat Show
Sailboats on display at Dusseldorf Boatshow 2020

The extensive display of sailing yachts from Beneteau and Lagoon at this years show is one not to be missed. The extent of the range includes everything from the magnificent new First Yacht 53 through to the popular 46 catamaran. There are Ancasta staff on all the stands to help guide you through the models you wish to explore.

Please click below to book a time and date to suit your schedule.

Dusseldorf Boat Show
Dusseldorf Boat Show
Dusseldorf Boat Show
Enjoy the VIP Experience

Ancasta is also offering a VIP service to clients wishing to visit the show to ensure a great experience. UK buyers are encouraged to contact Ancasta International Boat Sales +44 (0)2380 450 000, enquiries@ancasta.com as soon as possible for help arranging their trip and to book appointments to view their selected models on show.

All our offices are open over the New Year period - see HERE for opening times
VIP Hotel - Dusseldorf
 
Prestige Yachts Dusseldorf
 
 

HYS Refit and Repair homepage
HYSRR Winter works

Book a Winter Engineering Check with HYS Refit & Repair

Based on the River Hamble near Southampton, the team at HYS Refit & Repair are perfectly located to winterise your boat anywhere in the Solent area.

Typically the process will include the winterisation of your engine, generator, WC and batteries. A thorough check of the alternator, starter motor, engine mounts, lubricants and underwater fittings. Outdrive service, cathodic protection and full gas system check where applicable.


Accommodating all models and sizes.

Call now to discuss your specific requirements on: +44 (0)2380 454 111

For more information Click below:
Advanced Rigging Homepage
Rig Check

NEW YEAR OFFER

50% off Rig Checks in January 2020 Book your Rig Check between 1st  31st Jan and receive 50% off (checks must be carried out before 29.02.2020).


Specialists in all forms of standing and running rigging. Manufacturers of rod, composite and wire rigging and service agents, distributors and suppliers for some of the worlds leading brands including:

Reckmann, OYS, Leisure furl, Smart Tune, Future Fibres, Gottifredi Maffioli, Kingfisher and Liros Ropes.

Whether youre looking for the most cost-effective cruising rigging, a high performance set of rods or composite rigging, or the addition of any new rigging equipment, Advanced Rigging are equipped to provide detailed impartial advice, delivery and installation where required for yachts of any size.

Call the team now in Hamble or Cowes on T: +44(0)2380 454 280.
Europes largest brokerage network

ancasta.com

With over 35 years of experience, Ancasta yacht brokers are qualified to advise, assist and guide you through the boat buying process. Ancasta will safeguard your investment and ensure your total protection throughout the purchasing process resulting in the ownership of the most appropriate boat to suit your needs. Contact your local office.
Prestige 590

Prestige 590

£ 1,214,835 Tax Not Paid

Hamble, UK

Sunseeker Predator 72

Predator 72

$ 620,000 Tax paid

Sicily, Italy

Prestige 460S

Prestige 460S

£ 519,950 Tax Not Paid

Palma, Mallorca

Beneteau Gran Turismo 40

Beneteau Gran Turismo 40

£ 335,233 Tax not paid

Chichester, UK

Grand Banks 47

Grand Banks 47 Heritage CL

£ 480,000 Tax paid

Dartmouth, UK

Fairline Squadron 42

Fairline Squadron 42

£ 299,950 Tax paid

Chichester, UK

Beneteau First Yacht 53

Beneteau First Yacht 53

£ 698,588 Tax Not Paid

UK or Med delivery

Lagoon 45

Lagoon 46


£ 646,923 Tax Not Paid

UK or France delivery

Beneteau Oceanis 55.1

Beneteau Oceanis 55.1

£ 502,234 Tax Not Paid

Delivery to UK or Med

Beneteau Oceanis 51.1

Beneteau Oceanis 51.1

£ 425,968 Tax Not Paid Port Solent Marina, UK

Beneteau Oceanis 41.1

Beneteau Oceanis 41.1

£ 199,999 Tax Not Paid

Port Hamble, Southampton

Beneteau Oceanis 30.1

Beneteau Oceanis 30.1

£ 104,604 Tax Not Paid

UK in January 2020

Over 500 new and used boats for sale

NEW BOAT DEALERS

Prestige Motor Yachts
 
Beneteau Power
 
Lagoon Catamarans
CNB Yacht Builders
 
Beneteau Sail
 
McConaghy

Boats for sale
 
Value my boat
 
Events
 
Aftersales & Parts

Related Articles

Show debuts for Beneteau Power and Prestige Yachts
New innovative Swift Trawler 41 appears at Düsseldorf New models from Beneteau Power and Prestige Motor Yachts are making their show debuts with Ancasta at the 2020 boot Düsseldorf Boat Show. Posted on 29 Nov Explore new yachts at boot Düsseldorf Boat Show
An extensive range of sailing yachts and catamarans at the 2020 show Ancasta is showcasing an extensive range of sailing yachts and catamarans at the 2020 boot Düsseldorf Boat Show (18th - 26th Jan). Posted on 28 Nov Ancasta's VIP service at Düsseldorf
Explore a selection of new and award-winning boats Ancasta is offering a VIP service to those wishing to visit the 2020 boot Düsseldorf Boat Show to ensure a great show experience for potential Beneteau Power & Sail, Lagoon Catamaran, CNB, McConaghy and Prestige Motor Yacht owners. Posted on 26 Nov VIP experience awaits Ancasta's clients
At boot Düsseldorf International Boat Show 2020 Explore a selection of new and award-winning boats in Düsseldorf with Ancasta. Posted on 7 Nov Ancasta at Southampton and Swanwick Boatshows
Extensive display of yachts from Beneteau and Lagoon this week Britain's largest festival of boating is open with over 500 hundred boats on display. Join the Ancasta team between now and Sunday who are representing three of the biggest power and sail boat manufacturers on the planet. Posted on 20 Sep New Prestige X-Line range unveiled
The X70 redefines space, light and luxury The new Prestige X-Line range has been unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival. The first boat to be produced in the range will be the X70," says Nick Hatfield, Ancasta Prestige Brand Manager. Posted on 13 Sep Ancasta opens third sales office on Mallorca
In the popular 745-berth Alcudiamar marina Ancasta International Boat Sales announces it is opening its third sales office on the island of Mallorca in the popular Alcudiamar marina. The premises, situated in the heart of the 745-berth marina, will undergo a full refurbishment Posted on 7 Sep Melges IC37 proves its IRC credentials in UK
Attention has now turned to growing a one-design class in the UK The class rules, which restrict teams in a number of sensible, cost-saving ways, are implemented to make the class accessible to more sailors than any previous one-design boat of this size. Posted on 4 Sep Ancasta's innovative solutions at Southampton
Visit the team at Stand M142, Southampton International Boat Show Ancasta has put together a selection of innovative ownership solutions ranging from the traditional route to Shared Ownership, Financed Ownership, and Navigare Yacht and Lifestyle Investment Programs. Posted on 30 Aug
