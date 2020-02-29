Ancasta News: Dusseldorf Boatshow | Boats for Sale | Winterise your Boat | Rigging Offer

Events | Offers | Boats For Sale



Join us in Dusseldorf in the New Year The Dusseldorf Boatshow is more than your traditional show and it is easier to reach than the majority of European weekend break destinations! With great bars, fantastic restaurants and one of the best boatshows in the world, this historic city makes the ultimate January escape.

Thanks to its network of motorways, two harbours, two long-distance railway stations and one of Europes largest International airports, Dusseldorf is easy to reach from all corners of the world. Join us at the show between 18th - 26th Jan for your WINTER BOATING FIX !! EXPLORE MORE

Motorboats on display at Dusseldorf Boatshow 2020 The beauty of Dusseldorf boatshow is the number of models from each range on display. If you are looking to compare and contrast between brands or models, chances are that they are all there in one location.This years show will have the best from Prestige and Beneteau Power on display including the new Swift Trawler 41 Fly and Sedan.

To find out more or to book an appointment, please click below. FIND OUT MORE

Sailboats on display at Dusseldorf Boatshow 2020 The extensive display of sailing yachts from Beneteau and Lagoon at this years show is one not to be missed. The extent of the range includes everything from the magnificent new First Yacht 53 through to the popular 46 catamaran. There are Ancasta staff on all the stands to help guide you through the models you wish to explore.

Please click below to book a time and date to suit your schedule. FIND OUT MORE

Enjoy the VIP Experience Ancasta is also offering a VIP service to clients wishing to visit the show to ensure a great experience. UK buyers are encouraged to contact Ancasta International Boat Sales +44 (0)2380 450 000, enquiries@ancasta.com as soon as possible for help arranging their trip and to book appointments to view their selected models on show. All our offices are open over the New Year period - see HERE for opening times

Book a Winter Engineering Check with HYS Refit & Repair Based on the River Hamble near Southampton, the team at HYS Refit & Repair are perfectly located to winterise your boat anywhere in the Solent area. Typically the process will include the winterisation of your engine, generator, WC and batteries. A thorough check of the alternator, starter motor, engine mounts, lubricants and underwater fittings. Outdrive service, cathodic protection and full gas system check where applicable.

Accommodating all models and sizes.

Call now to discuss your specific requirements on: +44 (0)2380 454 111 For more information Click below: FIND OUT MORE NEW YEAR OFFER 50% off Rig Checks in January 2020 Book your Rig Check between 1st 31st Jan and receive 50% off (checks must be carried out before 29.02.2020).

Specialists in all forms of standing and running rigging. Manufacturers of rod, composite and wire rigging and service agents, distributors and suppliers for some of the worlds leading brands including: Reckmann, OYS, Leisure furl, Smart Tune, Future Fibres, Gottifredi Maffioli, Kingfisher and Liros Ropes. Whether youre looking for the most cost-effective cruising rigging, a high performance set of rods or composite rigging, or the addition of any new rigging equipment, Advanced Rigging are equipped to provide detailed impartial advice, delivery and installation where required for yachts of any size. Call the team now in Hamble or Cowes on T: +44(0)2380 454 280. FIND OUT MORE

Europes largest brokerage network

ancasta.com

VIEW ALL BOATS With over 35 years of experience, Ancasta yacht brokers are qualified to advise, assist and guide you through the boat buying process. Ancasta will safeguard your investment and ensure your total protection throughout the purchasing process resulting in the ownership of the most appropriate boat to suit your needs. Contact your local office.

Beneteau Gran Turismo 40 £ 335,233 Tax not paid Chichester, UK VIEW BOAT Grand Banks 47 Heritage CL £ 480,000 Tax paid Dartmouth, UK VIEW BOAT Fairline Squadron 42

£ 299,950 Tax paid Chichester, UK VIEW BOAT

Beneteau First Yacht 53 £ 698,588 Tax Not Paid UK or Med delivery

VIEW BOAT Lagoon 46

£ 646,923 Tax Not Paid UK or France delivery

VIEW BOAT Beneteau Oceanis 55.1 £ 502,234 Tax Not Paid

Delivery to UK or Med VIEW BOAT

Beneteau Oceanis 51.1 £ 425,968 Tax Not Paid Port Solent Marina, UK VIEW BOAT Beneteau Oceanis 41.1 £ 199,999 Tax Not Paid

Port Hamble, Southampton VIEW BOAT Beneteau Oceanis 30.1 £ 104,604 Tax Not Paid

UK in January 2020 VIEW BOAT

