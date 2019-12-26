Plan ahead for a knock out Boxing Day on Sydney Harbour

by Penny Robins 22 Dec 21:52 PST

Boaters planning to watch the start of the 75th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on Boxing Day are reminded to grab a spot early, follow the six knot speed limit and minimise wash.

NSW Maritime Executive Director Maritime Mark Hutchings said Australia's premier blue water long ocean race is expected to attract 157 competing yachts and 2000 spectator boats to see them off, making it one of the busiest days of the year on Sydney Harbour.

"NSW Maritime will be managing the on-water safety and traffic management, coordinating 49 vessels from Marine Rescue NSW, NSW Police Marine Area Command and its own fleet of patrol boats to maintain exclusion zones and provide safe boating advice for spectator craft attending the event," Mr Hutchings said.

"With so many boats moving about, it will be essential for all skippers to observe boating safety rules, including keeping a proper lookout to ensure a safe distance is kept from surrounding vessels, and to maintain a safe speed for the conditions.

"During last year's Sydney to Hobart start, there was only one major incident when the skipper of one spectator craft failed to safely navigate through the anchoring area and collided with another vessel at anchor in Hermit Bay."

The race, which features yachts from nine to 30 metres in length, will begin from four start lines north of Shark Island at 1pm. Exclusion zones will be in place from 12pm to 2.20pm, marked by yellow buoys and fixed navigation markers.

"The best viewing from the water will be in the western channel at Chowder Bay, Obelisk Bay and waters to North Head or in the eastern channel, Watsons Bay, Nielsen Park, Camp Cove and around South Head," Mr Hutchings said.

"Spectator boats in the eastern channel can watch the race start and follow the fleet down the harbour to the heads and out to sea. If you plan to watch the fleet sail through the heads, we advise boaters to pre-position themselves well down the harbour, towards Watsons Bay and South Head.

"Spectator boats intending to watch the race start, but not follow the fleet after the start, should position themselves on the western side of the Harbour.

"All operators of spectator boats must stay well clear of the exclusion zone from Bradleys Head to Middle Head and North Head and from north of Shark Island to South Head between 12pm and 2.20pm," he said.

Mr Hutchings said spectator craft are not permitted to operate under sail near the exclusion zone from midday until the fleet clears the Heads and kayaks, canoes and surfboats should remain 100 metres from the exclusion zone.

"As well as reminding all water users about the importance of navigating safely during one of the busiest times on Sydney Harbour, it is timely to remind everyone heading out on the water to ensure there are enough lifejackets for everyone on board, and to wear them when out on the water."

The Port of Sydney will be closed on Boxing Day from 9am to 4pm to allow the yachts to sail safely down the harbour.