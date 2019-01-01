More for your money: Monaco 110

Parker Monaco 110 © Jeni Bone Parker Monaco 110 © Jeni Bone

by Jeni Bone 22 Dec 21:59 PST

The highly awarded Parker Monaco 110 has arrived in Australia, offering families way more for their money than the standard 11-metre cruiser.

At 11.2-metres (33-feet), the latest addition to the Parker range of sports cruisers in collaboration with the acclaimed designer, Tony Castro, is destined to make an impression in the family market for its features and value for money.

Winner of the prestigious 2018 Best of Boats Awards in the category 'Best for Family', the Parker Monaco 110 is the first of a new series of sporty, high-performance outboard boats from the innovative Polish brand.

Represented 'downunder' by Nautilus Australia, Parker boats have been manufactured in Poland since the 1970s and are renowned for their innovations, superb build quality and outstanding sea keeping abilities. The team at Nautilus Australia are life-long boaties with an eye for quality and value for money.

"We chose the Polish-made Parker brand of fibreglass boats from 6 to 11 metres for their reputation, offshore rating in many models, and the array of features each model offers at a very competitive price," said Dmitriy Dubs, co-Director of Nautilus Australia.

Made using Twin Step Infusion technology (TSI), the Parker hull differentiates Parker boats from the competition.

This innovative technology involves vacuum infusion during moulding, vinyl ester, sandwich cores and multiaxial reinforcement to save weight, increase stiffness and improve comfort.

The hull features two steps to reduce friction, planing threshold and consumption, and also to enhance acceleration and increase top speeds by as much as 15 percent. In Europe, the Parker range is the choice of Water Police and Marine Biologists undertaking research expeditions.

"They are known as 'big small boats' because of their spacious cockpits, clever convertible seating and myriad features that make them the perfect boat for a day, or a weekend on the water," said Dmitriy.

The flagship of the Parker range, the Monaco 110 is positioned as a versatile all-rounder with "space and pace" to please everybody and the latest outboard designs that deliver proven efficiency, performance and lighter weight than their inboard competitors.

Raising the outboards allows the props and legs to clear the water, reducing the need to antifoul them and reducing maintenance costs.

Among the profusion of family-friendly features is the unique sunbed arrangement that covers the outboard engines, providing practical leisure space and attenuating noise for guests while under way. The seat/sunbed slides aft, thus increasing the cockpit area, and forward when you need to tilt up the engines.

On deck, guests can spread out over a large seating area with a drinks cooler fridge accessible from the cockpit, flowing into the saloon and galley, with a well-equipped kitchen and dinette with seating for up to six people. The large foredeck is a great place to relax, with convertible sunpads/lounges.

Inside, the Parker Monaco 110 boasts the equivalent layout of any classic inboard boat and huge advantages in some respects!

Glazing plays a huge role in creating the feeling of space and connection to the water. A glass sliding roof and another sliding canvas skylight over the cockpit area add to the open feel.

Other notable features are the helm side door for optimal vision and convenient access to the wide, walkaround decks, and the topside door for easy boarding onto the boat from a marina berth.

Accessed by companionway are two good-sized cabins, the master in the bow which has plenty of headroom, storage and large wraparound windows, and the second double bedroom which would equally suit adults or kids. Adjacent is the bathroom with separate full-size shower, WC and vanity, as well as the characteristic windows for views and ventilation.

A wide range of outboard engines is available, typically a pair of 150HP or 300Hp for sparkling speeds and a comprehensive list of additional equipment. Overall a very sleek modern design, practical and functional for a price that will surprise and delight you.

The power options are completely up to you. While twin 150s are a popular choice, those keen on their watersports can double that with a twin 300hp set-up.

The list of optional extras is just as compelling, and owners are able to customise many aspects of their Parker Monaco 110 to suit their preferences.

"We're sure the Parker Monaco 110 will impress Aussie boaties looking for a sports cruiser with the lot," said Dmitriy. "Most importantly, we aim to deliver the best all-round boating experience for our customers so that every part of the ownership experience is enjoyable."

For information Tel: (02) 8084 2747 or visit www.nautilusaustralia.com.au.