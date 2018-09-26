New Shurhold Deck Mops simply won't scratch

Shurhold Deck Mops © Martin Flory Group Shurhold Deck Mops © Martin Flory Group

by Martin Flory Group 21 Dec 05:08 PST

Shurhold's new 152cm and 182cm Water Sprite Deck Mops have fixed wooden handles that simply won't scratch if accidentally rubbed against paint, chrome, vinyl or powder coating. Half the price of comparable aluminum-handled deck mops, their hyper-absorbent synthetic chamois heads soak up massive amounts of water to quickly dry a boat.

The handle is made from environmentally-friendly and incredibly strong bamboo with a durable, smooth enamel finish. Because of its light weight, it's easy to use the Water Sprite Deck Mop for long stretches. If dropped overboard, the mop floats.

The Water Sprite Deck Mop head is made up of a generous number of 35mm wide strips of PVA chamois that soak up and hold a huge amount of water without leaving streaks behind. It won't mold or mildew, so it can be stowed without being completely dry. It's built semi-rigid for use vertically.

The 152cm Water Sprite Deck Mop is ideal for decks and tight spots. For extended reach up to a flybridge or across a hardtop, the 182cm version is perfect.

Dedicated to educating boat owners, Shurhold provides key tips for boat value preservation at www.shurhold.com. Inventor of the One Handle Does It All system, Shurhold manufactures specialty care items and accessories to clean, polish and detail.

For more information contact Shurhold, Tel: +1-772-287-1313; Fax: +1-772-286-9620 or visit www.shurhold.com.