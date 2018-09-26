Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

New Shurhold Deck Mops simply won't scratch

by Martin Flory Group 21 Dec 05:08 PST
Shurhold Deck Mops © Martin Flory Group

Shurhold's new 152cm and 182cm Water Sprite Deck Mops have fixed wooden handles that simply won't scratch if accidentally rubbed against paint, chrome, vinyl or powder coating. Half the price of comparable aluminum-handled deck mops, their hyper-absorbent synthetic chamois heads soak up massive amounts of water to quickly dry a boat.

The handle is made from environmentally-friendly and incredibly strong bamboo with a durable, smooth enamel finish. Because of its light weight, it's easy to use the Water Sprite Deck Mop for long stretches. If dropped overboard, the mop floats.

The Water Sprite Deck Mop head is made up of a generous number of 35mm wide strips of PVA chamois that soak up and hold a huge amount of water without leaving streaks behind. It won't mold or mildew, so it can be stowed without being completely dry. It's built semi-rigid for use vertically.

The 152cm Water Sprite Deck Mop is ideal for decks and tight spots. For extended reach up to a flybridge or across a hardtop, the 182cm version is perfect.

Dedicated to educating boat owners, Shurhold provides key tips for boat value preservation at www.shurhold.com. Inventor of the One Handle Does It All system, Shurhold manufactures specialty care items and accessories to clean, polish and detail.

For more information contact Shurhold, Tel: +1-772-287-1313; Fax: +1-772-286-9620 or visit www.shurhold.com.

Related Articles

How to properly hang your excess dock lines
Another quick tip on how to store the excess line We have another quick tip on how to store the excess line that remains after tying up to the dock! The sign of any well seasoned crew is a boat that's tied up with professional linework. Posted on 11 Nov From dull to ultra-glossy in one easy step
Using Buff Magic Compound from Shurhold is simple Traditional buffing and polishing methods use multiple grits and require extra time to clean and change pads. Buff Magic Compound from Shurhold is the modern, easy way to achieve a fine finish. Posted on 24 Sep Shurhold spearheads Bahamian relief efforts
The devastation Hurricane Dorian has brought to the islands is unimaginable The people of the Bahamas have always been kind and inviting to the Shurhold family who considers it their second home. The devastation Hurricane Dorian brought to the islands is unimaginable: stories and videos simply cannot capture how bad it truly is. Posted on 10 Sep Shurhold - The bucket, reimagined
Technology advances at blinding speed in the boating world Shurhold Industries completely reimagined this invaluable item that belongs on every boat. Made in the USA, it transforms the cleaning process, and how products and tools are stored. Posted on 15 Jun Spray, wipe and touchscreens are completely clean
Clean-N-Simple Tips for keeping valuable electronics on the boat looking their best Anyone who's ever used a touchscreen knows how dirty it can get, even without fingers covered in sunblock. Anglers bring smudging to a whole new level. Shurhold Industries offers Clean-N-Simple Tips for keeping valuable electronics Posted on 9 Apr Shurhold Handle is unlike anything else in marina
The most useful tool a boat owner can have on board With over 40 attachments, Shurhold's One Handle Does It All System is likely the most useful tool a boat owner can have on board. As eminently capable as it is, the premium Fishing Series Handle adds a distinctively elegant appearance Posted on 27 Feb Cleaning your boats padding and vinyl
What's the best way to clean your boat's vinyl seating? Most boats have pads, cushions, seats and other soft vinyl surfaces installed throughout the boat. These products require specialized cleaning, as boat soap and scrubbing may not be as effective. Posted on 10 Feb Learn how to buff using a rotary polisher
Restore heavily oxidized and dull finishes like a professional If you want to get results as quickly and efficiently as a professional detailer, then a traditional Rotary Polisher is the choice for you. Posted on 23 Jan Shurhold's Moldaway cleans the natural way
Keeping a boat spot-free is a constant battle Keeping a boat spot-free is a constant battle, with many owners resorting to harsh, toxic chemicals and lots of elbow grease. Moldaway from Shurhold Industries is different. Posted on 8 Jan Deluxe Water Sprite Mop dries faster than others
In over 100 years, the chamois hasn't changed that much In over 100 years, the chamois hasn't changed that much. But Shurhold Industries found a way to improve upon the classic cleaning tool. Its Deluxe Water Sprite Mop features a unique, durable material that quickly absorbs more liquid than a traditional Posted on 26 Sep 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 FooterNanni Diesel 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2019 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy