World Premiere of Riviera 505 SUV
by John Curnow, Editor, Powerboat-World.com 20 Dec 12:59 PST
Premiering at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show is Riviera's new 505 SUV and we drove it on the Gold Coast before she was placed on the ship. © John Curnow
We drive Riviera's as yet unveiled 505 SUV before it gets shipped to Miami in readiness for the show from February 13-17, 2020. We will have a full written review to accompany this video soon enough, but in the meantime come and enjoy a ride on board, just as we did only days ago...