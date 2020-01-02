Marine Auctions - Forthcoming Online Auctions in January 2020
by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 19 Dec 01:00 PST
January 2020
2001 33ft Party Pontoon © Marine Auctions
Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in our January 2020 Online Auction are in the PDF link below;
- Charter Boat Operation.
- Spa and Rigging.
- Preliminary Details of our January, Vessel and Marina Berth Online Auction. Please note, we are still accepting entries for this Auction.
Our offices will be closed from Friday 20th December to Thursday 2nd January 2020, however, the following personal will be available;
- Warren (Gold Coast) Phone 0418 776 939 or email,
- Mark (Cairns) Phone 0438 550 533 or email,
- Keiran (Melbourne) Phone 0481 968 150 or email,
- Adrian (Brisbane) phone 0418 783 358 or email,
Carl Crafoord) our Sydney agent, phone 0438 548 003 or email,
is competing in this years, Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race on his yacht, Sail Exchange, and wish Carl and his crew a safe and successful trip to Hobart.
On behalf of us all at Marine Auctions, we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
