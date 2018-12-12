Please select your home edition
Tide of your local boating spot? Buoy, do we have some new locations for you! - NSW, Australia

by Kate Mcloughlin 18 Dec 04:22 PST
Sydney by water © Transport for NSW

Ahead of the Christmas holiday period and the busiest time on our waterways, Transport for NSW is sharing some of the best hidden gems in greater Sydney for boaters to enjoy this season in a breathtaking new video.

NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said boaters can be creatures of habit and tend go to the same spots every time they go out on the water, despite the vast array of options that are well within reach.

"Sydney is one of the most multi-faceted cities in the world thanks to its stunning waterways and we want boaters to explore everything this city has to offer, which includes exquisite locations within Sydney Harbour and beyond," Mr Hutchings said.

"We've put together a list of some of the most scenic yet untapped locations in the Greater Sydney Region to encourage boaters to venture out to areas they wouldn't normally go.

"There's something for everyone from Port Hacking in the south, to the beautiful Hawkesbury River in the north and the Nepean River in our west."

Mr Hutchings said each year more than 2 million take to the waterways in New South Wales, there are over 460,000 general boating and over 60,000 jetski licences.

"A huge number of people in the Greater Sydney Region hold a boat or Jetski licence and we want to encourage them to explore beyond the confines of their usual route," Mr Hutchings said.

"There's so much to see and we don't want our community to miss out on these incredible locations - summer is to be enjoyed in Sydney."

Acting Director of Centre for Maritime Centre Peter Harvey says while the emphasis is on getting the most out of our waterways, this is a good opportunity to remind boaters to stay safe this summer.

"Before heading out check there are enough lifejackets for every person and that they are in good working order.

"Inflatable lifejackets are popular because they are easy to wear, comfortable and increasingly affordable, but they require extra care and regular servicing to ensure they will inflate in an emergency," Mr Harvey said.

Some of Sydney's "little gem" spots include:

Sydney Harbour

Quarantine Station and Collins Beach
Bantry Bay

Sydney's South

South-west arm on Port Hacking River
Towra Point in Botany Bay

Sydney's north

Coasters Retreat / The Basin
America Bay / Refuge Bay
Cottage Rock

Sydney's west

Nepean River - upstream of "The Narrows"
Colo River

