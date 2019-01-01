'Island Gypsy' brand revival marks major push in 2020

by Jeni Bone 18 Dec 14:34 PST

The iconic Halvorsen brand has been revived in the new range of connoisseur craft, launched in 2019 as the Newport 460 - a collaboration among industry veterans and ideally suited to couples who enjoy entertaining onboard and the quiet pleasure of coastal cruising.

Blending the allure of the classic lines of a 'down east' style cruiser with advanced engineering and unique "Python drive" technology which results in close to silent cruising, the Island Gypsy Newport 460 builds on the seafaring spirit of the Halvorsen brand.

Seasoned motor yacht designer and dealer, Brett Flanagan has been enticed back into the industry as director and CEO, in partnership with Allan Francis, whose mechanical engineering expertise was crucial for the brand's point of difference.

Two Island Gypsy Newport 460 models are currently based at Sanctuary Cove and available for sale through Sanctuary Cove Boat Sales. The third vessel, a two-bedroom version of this 46-foot (14-metre) model, will arrive in time for Sanctuary Cove International Boat show in May 2020.

There is also a 50-foot (15.24-metre) model on the drawing board and a new incarnation of the original 36 and 40-foot Island Gypsy motor yacht which Brett is eager to get into production.

The Island Gypsy brand is steeped in Australian cruising culture. Halvorsen was inspired by the shimmering mirage of the islands of the Great Barrier Reef and "other exotic lands with girls in Hula skirts".

Hailed as a true classic, one of the original Kong-Halvorsen/Island Gypsy was a 38-foot motor yacht known as the "Gourmet Cruiser", prized for its appealing style and design, seaworthy semi-displacement hull, generous deck space and social layout.

Built to last, the Island Gypsy was renowned for its reliability and hallmarks of an era when the voyage was more important than the destination.

The next generation of Island Gypsy motor yachts will carry the torch, constructed to meticulous spec at the purpose-built factory in Guangzhou, under the watchful eye of many of the original management and craftspeople involved in building Island Gypsy boats, and not far from the original Island Gypsy facility.

The Island Gypsy Newport range spanning 40 to 50-feet will have broad appeal for their inventory of features and capacity for customisation.

Hallmarks of brand include generous social spaces, full walk-around decks for ease of access and safety, helm side entry door, open plan living, smooth ride, fuel efficiency, low maintenance.

With its proven planing hull, narrow entry easing into a soft chine, the hull will deliver comfort and stability in all sea states.

Entertaining is a breeze with the huge wrap-around cockpit with table, ample seating and alfresco dining area flowing seamlessly into the well-equipped galley and lounge as a single level social setting.

The 1.2m swim platform ensures safe boarding, launching the tender, or catching your seafood lunch, with plenty of room to accommodate optional barbecue, retractable swim ladder, rod holders and tender supports.

The galley in the Newport 460 was left to the experts to design, a fully-female team of experienced boat owners, and boasts everything that opens and shuts, including sensational storage, dual refrigeration, ice maker, dual stainless-steel sinks, long Corian or stone bench tops and convection microwave oven and electric cooktop.

At the helm, dual leather chairs and helm station equipped with the latest in Raymarine navigation equipment, while the lounge and dining section cleverly converts to a bed for any spontaneous overnight guests.

Below decks, owners can specify either a one-cabin or two-cabin layout. The single cabin format comprises a huge Queen-sized Island bed, separate WC and shower, as well as full-height robes and impeccable cabinetry.

Design and décor may be the first breathtaking impressions of the Island Gypsy Newport 460, but what's within the hull that will elevate this newcomer above her peers.

The "silent drive" will turn the industry on its head!

The first models come with 480hp Cummins diesel engines and Onan generators, coupled to a ZF 2:1 gearbox and running through our new technology "Python" drive system which has been especially designed for this range of boats.

This system equates to minimal maintenance and sensational performance of up to 20 knots, single engine efficiency, along with class-leading fuel economy.

An innovative system of self-draining sea water ballast tanks stabilizes the boats at anchor or at the marina.

Island Gypsy owners can expect nearly unlimited scope to overlay their own style and requirements. Sanctuary Cove Boat Sales are committed to working closely with owners, visiting the factory at key intervals during construction and ensuring owner input throughout the building process.

Owners can rest assured of a three-year warranty on Island Gypsy hulls, and two years' Cummins warranty on engines, as well as the commitment of professional after-sales service support, around the clock, in NSW and Queensland, with affiliates around the country.

Island Gypsy is headquartered at Sanctuary Cove Marina, represented by Sanctuary Cove Boat Sales. The Island Gypsy brand is represented in Sydney by Brad and Blake Francis of Francis Marine at d'Albora Marina, Akuna Bay and Sirsi Marina, Pittwater.

Brett Flanagan is available for personal inspections of these sensational motor yachts and to outline the features that make Island Gypsy motor yachts far and away the superior cruiser in their class.

For information visit hurricaneboats.com.au/island-gypsy and/or www.francismarine.com.au.