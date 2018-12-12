Please select your home edition
Boaters reminded that lifejackets save lives

by Mollie Smith 16 Dec 17:41 PST
NSW Maritime vessel capsize © maritimemanagement.transport.nsw.gov.au

NSW Maritime is reminding boaters to ensure they have the correct safety equipment on board their vessel, including a lifejacket, after a capsize near Lion Island this weekend.

NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said a skipper was successfully rescued from the water on Saturday 14 December after his 6 metre vessel capsized, thanks to the proper use of his lifejacket.

"This is a lesson for all skippers and boaters that lifejackets save lives and the proper use of safety equipment can make all the difference during emergency situations," Mr Hutchings said.

"Having the correct safety equipment meant this skipper didn't sustain any injuries and was retrieved from the water swiftly by the Boating Safety Officer shortly after the skipper sent out a Mayday call.

"NSW has some of the best waterways in the country and we want people to enjoy their time on the water, but we want to make sure people do so safely."

NSW Maritime has towed the vessel to a safe location at Palm Beach where inspections are being carried out.

NSW Maritime vessel capsize - photo © maritimemanagement.transport.nsw.gov.au
NSW Maritime vessel capsize - photo © maritimemanagement.transport.nsw.gov.au

Mr Hutchings said free lifejacket clinics are regularly held across the state, as part of the NSW Government's successful 'Wear a Lifejacket' campaign.

"Boaters need to ensure their lifejackets are properly checked and serviced before getting on the water.

"We know that lifejackets save lives but they can only do so when they are maintained correctly and in good working order."

For more information on lifejacket wear and servicing, visit: maritimemanagement.transport.nsw.gov.au.

