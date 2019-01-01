The Riviera Family in Perth celebrate as 45 motor yachts raft-up on the Swan River

by Riviera Australia 15 Dec 23:04 PST

Riviera, Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder, has truly got into the spirit of Christmas with a series of Riviera raft-ups and exclusive events around Australia. Always one of the biggest events on the boating calendar, the Perth Western Australia raft-up was held under cloudless skies on November 29th.

Hundreds of Riviera and Belize owners, their families and friends have rafted-up around the country, enjoying festive cheer and relishing the unique camaraderie shared between Riviera owners.

At the Western Australia raft-up, organised by R Marine Perth, the Riviera family rafted together and enjoyed a day in the sun, sharing in their love of their motor yachts. Organising 45 boats ranging from an M290 all the way up to 60-foot Flybridge is no small feat with preparations starting around midday for an afternoon of memorable celebration. The boats were arranged around a central mother-ship, requiring precision close-quarters handling from each owner.

"It was fantastic to see so many of the western Australian Riviera family coming together and really getting into the Christmas spirit. Our owners love to be a part of this highly-enjoyable annual event.

"The raft-up days are an excellent opportunity for owners to get to know each other with everyone able to step from yacht to yacht, enjoying a chat and an ice-cold beverage. The Riviera Family certainly know how to celebrate and their passion for their yachts, is simply infectious.

"As we have many new owners joining the western Australian Riviera family in 2020, next year we will welcome more than 50-yachts to our raft-up to celebrate Riviera's 40th anniversary, making this WA's largest raft-up ever" said Michael Pitman, Dealer Principal of R Marine Perth.

"These exclusive invitation events are a superb example of the strong friendship and bond among Riviera owners across Australia and around the world. It's what we call the 'Riviera Family' and we are excited to be a part of this amazing group who just love boating," said Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst.

Owners Neil and Sue Thoars of Ta-Keel-La, a 43 Flybridge had a wonderful day on the water.

"We have just attended our second R Marine Perth Riviera Christmas Raft Up, and once again it has exceeded expectations! To be able to catch up with and meet like-minded boaters on the raft-up was great fun, the band was fantastic. The day could not have gone any better. A big thank you to Michael, Gary and the whole R Marine Perth Team for all their hard work to pull this together, and we all look forward to next year."

Hamish and Ngaire Beck, owners of a Riviera 58 Flybridge shared their sentiments.

"This is our third Riviera Raft-Up and each year the spectacle gets better and better. We take guests along for the day and they say this raft-up and the other unique owner events really sets Riviera apart."

The boats were arranged around a mother-ship that became the stage and entertainment hub for the day, headlined by a local live band with their upbeat music creating a wonderful atmosphere. Most owners were dancing the afternoon away until 6pm, and then they moved away from the raft-up and anchored together to continue to enjoy the magical surrounds of the Swan River.

"The whole day was just brilliant. Creating our own community on the water for around six hours, and the way everyone so easily mingles and socialises with each other makes it a day to truly remember" Michael Pitman concluded.

Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera is renowned for their owner support, with the annual Perth Family Raft-Up, just one of over 100 exclusive events held annually around the world.