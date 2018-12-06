Protecting coral reefs across the world

by Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority 14 Dec 17:17 PST

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has hosted the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) General Meeting, which brings together representatives from countries with an interest in coral reefs.

The Authority shared its knowledge with international delegates on developing effective ways to improve the protection of coral reefs, at the event in Townsville today.

Marine Park Authority Chief Executive Officer Josh Thomas said about 80 delegates had travelled from a range of countries, including France, Japan and the United Kingdom.

"This ICRI event in Townsville provides an opportunity for everyone to share their success stories and expertise, and consider the future challenges for managing the world's coral reefs," Mr Thomas said.

"We are also looking at the ways ICRI can help contribute to that work with key initiatives, including encouraging best practice in sustainable management of coral reefs, building capacity, and raising awareness at all levels on the plight of coral reefs around the world, through 2020 and beyond."

The meeting also included the outcomes of the "Managing for Resilience" workshop, which the Authority hosted and jointly facilitated with The Nature Conservancy and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, earlier this week.

The Authority's General Manager Reef Strategy Margaret Johnson said the workshop had been attended by a number of the world's experts on resilience-based management.

"The Managing for Resilience Workshop provided an opportunity for coral reef managers and experts from around the world to build their understanding of resilience-based management and share leading practice examples of how we can apply it to best manage our corals reefs," Ms Johnson said.

The workshop was also designed to enhance international collaboration between ICRI partners on scaling up Resilience-Based Management actions.

ICRI was founded in 1994 by the governments of Australia, France, Japan, Jamaica, the Philippines, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Australia is partnering with Monaco and Indonesia and are co-chairing the ICRI Secretariat until mid-2020.