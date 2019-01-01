Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge - Ideal for family sailing

Please select your home edition
by 38 South Boat Sales 13 Dec 02:34 PST

In the pure lineage of the Merry Fisher line up, the Merry Fisher 1095 is a weekender and a cruise ship ideal for family sailing.

The new Merry Fisher 1095 exploits the new world offered by the outboard engine, as previously cruising boats over 10m with outboard engines seemed impossible until now.

This new combination favours ease of use while guaranteeing exceptional performance for a very promising future. The Merry Fisher 1095 will be the flagship of the line, with a hull specifically designed for this type of propulsion.

Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge - photo © 38 South Boat Sales
In addition to this major innovation, the Merry Fisher 1095 delivers key features that define its personality and its success.

For more information, feel free to view the Merry Fisher brochure and inventory options.

Note: The advertised price includes the factory fitted 'Premier Pack', 2 x Garmin GPSmap 922xs with GT15 transducer, Mercury engine pre-rigging/gauges with electronic throttle control, 2 x Mercury V6 225p XXL four stroke outboard engines, stainless steel propellers, bow thruster, 6 x batteries, mooring kit, anchoring kit, GST, duty and local delivery within Melbourne, Perth or Brisbane.

Other factory or locally fitted options available including engine upgrade, electronics, antifouling, registration, safety kit. Please consult the Jeanneau agent in your capital city for the complete options price list.

Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge - photo © 38 South Boat Sales
Detail

  • Price: $399,900
  • Brand: Jeanneau
  • Model: Merry Fisher 1095 Fly
  • Length: 10.50 Meters
  • Year: 2020
  • Category: Motor & Power Boats
  • Hull Type: Fibreglass
  • Engine Type: 2 x Mercury V6 225hp
  • Condition: New
  • State: Australia
  • Suburb: Australia

