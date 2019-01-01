The new Jeanneau Cap Camarat 12.5 WA

by 38 South Boat Sales 15 Dec 01:34 PST

The new Cap Camarat 12.5 WA reflects the Cap Camarat spirit, yet remains based upon performance at sea, comfort of life on board and innovative layouts.

Entering the world of extremely luxurious, large outboard day cruisers, the new Cap Camarat 12.5 WA features the following major points:

Prestigious designers

The combined talents of Michael Peters, who designed the magnificent V-shaped hull, and the Sarrazin design office, who imagined a pure design to reinterpret the Cap Camarat signature design, enable this new Cap Camarat 12.5 WA to enter the world of luxury.

High-level performance

With a maximum power of 900 HP, (2 x 450 HP or 3 x 300 HP), and a V-shaped, unstepped hull designed by Michael Peters, one of the world's top specialists, her performance meets every expectation (around 50 knots). Initial sea trials confirm high performance and remarkable cruising comfort.

Generous dimensions

A maximum length of 11m90 and a maximum width of 3m58 allow for well-defined living spaces and perfect ergonomics in a new approach to the outboard powerboat.

Major innovations

In the Cap Camarat spirit, perfectly balanced living spaces integrate some major innovations. The forward saloon with facing seating offers an exceptional additional living space. The cockpit terrace is an extraordinary living space at anchor. The exterior multi-configuration galley becomes the central point on board.

Luxurious interiors

The luxury of space and materials selected further enhance and convey the Cap Camarat spirit. The full-beam aft cabin, with a king-size berth and a separate shower compartment contribute to the exceptional comfort on board. Lastly, large windows on the sea open the interior living space to the exterior.

For more information, feel free to view the Cap Camarat brochure.

Note: The advertised price includes the factory fitted 'Premier Pack', hydraulic steering, Yamaha engine pre-rigging/gauges with electronic throttle control, 2 x 425hp four stroke outboards, propellers, fuel filters, 2 x batteries, mooring & anchoring kit, GST, duty and local delivery within Melbourne, Sydney, Perth or Brisbane.

Other factory or locally fitted options available including outboard upgrade, electronics, antifouling, registration, safety kit. Please consult the Jeanneau agent in your capital city for the complete options price list.

Details