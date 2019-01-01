Siemens diesel-electric propulsion on board the MY Vanadis superyacht

The MY Vanadis superyacht, a 31-metre vessel built by CCN (Cerri Cantieri Navali)

by Diesel International 13 Dec 06:15 PST

Siemens diesel-electric propulsion, namely the Siship EcoProp, is on board the MY Vanadis superyacht, a 31-metre vessel built by CCN (Cerri Cantieri Navali). The system provides that the propulsion may rely on traditional diesel engines to navigate at cruising speed or rather on electric motors for navigation at low speed, thus increasing the comfort on board.

The same electric motors are used as generators, in combination with diesel engines, thus generating electricity with the lowest specific fuel consumption.

The yacht is 'Hybrid Power' certified

Thanks to the system supplied by Siemens, MY Vanadis has obtained the 'Hybrid Power' certification from Lloyd's Register. It is the very first motor yacht completely made in Italy to achieve this result. The fourth model in the 'Fuoriserie' collection - the tailor-made line from the Carrara shipyard - Vanadis owes its name to a goddess of Nordic mythology.

