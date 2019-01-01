Please select your home edition
Edition
Nanni Diesel 2019 Leaderboard

Siemens diesel-electric propulsion on board the MY Vanadis superyacht

by Diesel International 13 Dec 06:15 PST
The MY Vanadis superyacht, a 31-metre vessel built by CCN (Cerri Cantieri Navali) © Diesel International

Siemens diesel-electric propulsion, namely the Siship EcoProp, is on board the MY Vanadis superyacht, a 31-metre vessel built by CCN (Cerri Cantieri Navali). The system provides that the propulsion may rely on traditional diesel engines to navigate at cruising speed or rather on electric motors for navigation at low speed, thus increasing the comfort on board.

The same electric motors are used as generators, in combination with diesel engines, thus generating electricity with the lowest specific fuel consumption.

The yacht is 'Hybrid Power' certified

Thanks to the system supplied by Siemens, MY Vanadis has obtained the 'Hybrid Power' certification from Lloyd's Register. It is the very first motor yacht completely made in Italy to achieve this result. The fourth model in the 'Fuoriserie' collection - the tailor-made line from the Carrara shipyard - Vanadis owes its name to a goddess of Nordic mythology.

To read more please go to the original article.

Related Articles

MTU hybrid marine: The final thoughts
Talking with Daniel Ramoli and Tobias Kohl Daniel Ramoli and Tobias Kohl complete the consideration on serializing the hybrid for marine applications. At Cannes Yachting Festival they talk about integration, running after performance, CNG, LNG and hydrogen. Posted on 16 Oct MTU marine hybrid at CYS 2019
What better location to talk to Rolls-Royce's business unit Power Systems about MTU hybrid systems? Rolls-Royce's business unit Power System's is on the way to become a solution provider, according to our strategy PS 2030. One example of a system solution is the hybrid system for yachts. Posted on 9 Oct Volvo Penta and the Italian nautical sector
Revolutionizing the inboard market, upgraded IPS and sterndrives After yet another revelation from Volvo Penta, which revolutionized the inboard market and upgraded IPS and sterndrives, it was inevitable that the wind of change could reach Italian yards. Posted on 7 Aug The Amer 94 knows how to save fuel
Amer Yachts aims to combine style and reduction in consumption Amer Yachts aims to combine style and reduction in consumption. We believe this will start a trend. The Amer 94 has won the 2018 Boat Builder Award in the Environmental Initiative category at the MetsTrade. Posted on 10 Jul The art of ship building back in Italy
At the Boat Show Venice 2019 The Venice Boat Show, which will happen in the areas of the Venice Arsenale from June 18 to 23, was recently the main topic of discussion at the Sala Consiglio of Ca' Corner, in the presence of all the members of the Steering Committee. Posted on 22 May Volvo Penta presents the D16 to MEE Dubai
The D16 is the first in the Volvo Penta range of Stage V engines The D16 is the first in the Volvo Penta range of Stage V engines for mobile gensets, which the manufacturer plans to launch in the near future. Posted on 26 Mar Q-Marine new Q-SPD Surface Drives
Q-Marine released the next generation of Q-SPD Surface Drives Q-Marine International recently anounced a complete redesign of the original Q-SPD Systems incorporating the same construct as the original SD series plus many refinements. Posted on 27 Feb Nanni and Scania and Boot Show 2019
Together to strengthen the ‘top' range Nanni and Scania, the team of high powers. The French company has made great efforts lately to expand its business range and network. In fact, compared to 2016, there has been a 15% growth in the business. Posted on 26 Jan Fpt Industrial marine line-up
Displayed through Laborde Products and Motor-Services Laborde Products and Motor-Services Hugo Stamp. Fpt Industrial has strengthen its partnership with them by displaying some of its solutions at the International WorkBoat Show (IWBS). Posted on 25 Jan Liebherr and Wärtsilä: A new maritime engine
High-speed diesel engine for maritime and offshore applications Liebherr and Wärtsilä collaborated on the development of a high-speed diesel engine for maritime and offshore applications. The new maritime engine Wärtsilä 14 made its appereance at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans (US). Posted on 24 Jan
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 FooterNanni Diesel 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2019 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy