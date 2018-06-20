Please select your home edition
Silent and smooth shifting now standard across entire range of Volvo Penta Sterndrives

by Volvo Penta 10 Dec
Volvo Penta now offers silent and smooth shifting across entire range of sterndrives © Tom King

2019 is deemed the year of sterndrive silence for Volvo Penta. The company is adding its gasoline and D3 diesel engines to the full line-up of propulsion systems that offer seamless and soundless shifting. Introduction of silent shift across Volvo Penta's span of sterndrive solutions is part of the company's commitment to delivering the ultimate onboard experience for customers.

"The silent shift feature has been a well-received benefit to customers since the Volvo Penta IPS launch in 2005," said Peter Granqvist, Chief Technology Officer for Volvo Penta. "Now, we're extending the capability even further to service a growing customer base, regardless of the specific propulsion. Though the technology behind each sterndrive application may differ, the end result of maximized comfort does not."

Building on its availability in the Volvo Penta IPS, the silent shift feature was introduced on the new Volvo Penta DPI Aquamatic sterndrive in June 2019. Now, the company is unveiling an expansion to both the Volvo Penta D3 and its full line of gasoline sterndrives including the Volvo Penta Forward Drive, SX single prop drive and DPS duoprop drive. With these additions, which will be unveiled publically in early 2020, Volvo Penta has scaled the benefits of this feature across a broader scope of boat sizes and horsepower ranges to serve more customers than ever before.

The technology solutions behind each of these offers varies by application. However, all customers experience the benefit of seamless and quiet shifting in and out of gear.

"The silent shift feature encompasses well Volvo Penta's vision of Easy Boating which aims to enhance and improve the overall boating experience," said Ron Huibers, president of Volvo Penta of the Americas. "Now, no matter which type of sterndrive application, customers can rest assured that the expectations for optimal comfort and smooth control at the helm will be met."

Silent shift for gasoline sterndrives will make its on-water debut at the Miami International Boat Show, taking place February 13-16, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Customers interested in upgrading their current gasoline engine with the new feature can do so with a simple retrofit. All it takes is changing out the upper transmission unit, which can easily be done by an Authorized Volvo Penta dealer.

