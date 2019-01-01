Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Drop dead gorgeous!

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat-World.com 10 Dec 14:00 PST
Drop Dead Gorgeous - New Palm Beach GT60. Say no more. (Except that she is really quick.) © John Curnow

And that's just her in profile. Wait until you see her down below... Palm Beach's latest, the GT60, goes well into the 40s, but it is her statement in curves that is totally spellbinding. So before the official figures come out, and you see what she can do on such little fuel, just think about that ride, because it is something special.

Her Master just calls her 'The Weapon'. So given that almost unclassifiable enjoyment is the mission, I am pretty sure she is bang on target. Now there are almost 800 souls at Grand Banks' immense and über-clean factory, building these virtually bespoke gems. Just last week they had their annual luncheon for all from security to laminating, upholstery to woodwork, and it was a grand affair under just one of the three massive 'halls' that comprise the core of their facility.

The entire Grand Banks sit down to their annual appreciation lunch at the factory. - photo © John Curnow
The entire Grand Banks sit down to their annual appreciation lunch at the factory. - photo © John Curnow

Apart from anything it was kind of like a celebration for all the effort they go to when creating the new range of Grand Banks, Eastbay, Palm Beach, and GT product lines. Over the last couple of years there has been the GB60, the GT50, and very recently the PB70 that is garnering seriously great reviews - and those glowing accolades are from the owners of the first few!

The spate of new models does not stop there, however. In fact those just named are but the tip of the proverbial iceberg, as the new GB54 has only just gone in the water for the first time. Large enough to offer your own peace and tranquillity, yet small enough to be handled easily by a couple, you can start thinking of the Great Loop, island hopping in the Caribbean, crossing The Ditch, or making Noumea, right now.

The pool guy - except this is the float tank for testing the boats at grand banks and shows how cleanliness is paramount to them. - photo © John Curnow
The pool guy - except this is the float tank for testing the boats at grand banks and shows how cleanliness is paramount to them. - photo © John Curnow

The GT60 will be unveiled to all at the Miami International Boat Show. If you can secure one of these twin 1000hp gems you will not be upset. Not many craft look as good standing still, as they do when blasting along at over 40 knots. This boat has one other ace to play - she does so at probably half of the fuel burn of most of the others that can achieve this sort of pace. Number five is out of the mould right now, so perhaps six could be yours?

After these two will be the GT70, and then the spectacular GB85. The latter's hull has just come out of the mould, and the 3D milling machine churned out all the tooling that the dedicated crews have worked feverishly on to fair so cleanly, thereby delivering immaculate plugs for the moulds to be created from. Apart from grandeur, the GB85 will deliver voluminous space. She could well be the equivalent of a traditional 100-footer, and that would certainly be the case if you were comparing something that was able to offer the same kind of express pace.

The new and as yet unseen Grand Banks 85 - photo © John Curnow
The new and as yet unseen Grand Banks 85 - photo © John Curnow

So the big reveals may not all be about upscale motor yachts. There definitely seems to be an entry-level product somewhere in the mix of the Grand Banks stable. I would imagine there is a very specific price point in mind, which will be great for anyone looking to have something smaller, yet retain the famous design and build qualities that the greater Grand Banks organisation is known for. Apart from the one-piece screens in the GT boats, everything is done at the factory. Everything. Best of all, they are done with supreme dedication, and an eye for detail not often seen any more...

Maritime's Maritimo One division adds custom items to their craft, like this M59 and it's fish transom for backing down hard. - photo © John Curnow
Maritime's Maritimo One division adds custom items to their craft, like this M59 and it's fish transom for backing down hard. - photo © John Curnow

Elsewhere on the planet

Must have been the month for factory tours. At the annual Maritimo briefing it was quite evident just how well their new Maritimo One custom division has been performing.

Off to the Miami International Boat Show - Maritimo M64 - photo © John Curnow
Off to the Miami International Boat Show - Maritimo M64 - photo © John Curnow

The team at Coomera were finishing up a new Maritimo M64 that has an extensive array of modifications, albeit not the fishing transom. This boat, along with the X50 next to it, are heading over to the Miami Boat Show for the big reveal there. Further along there was another vessel, an M59, and it too was part of the Maritimo One fleet, and was getting the fishing transom you see in the pictures here. When backing down under power, these boats will behave admirably.

Being there with the great man himself, Bill Barry-Cotter, I noticed a splendid grey X50. It turns out that it is actually Bill's new boat. So he very kindly posed for me at the bow, which is what you see here.

It seems that inside the production hull format there are quite a few customers looking to get their wishes met, and only a few builders, such as Maritimo One, are making the effort to oblige.

The great man, Bill Barry-Cotter, and his new Maritimo X50 - photo © John Curnow
The great man, Bill Barry-Cotter, and his new Maritimo X50 - photo © John Curnow

Short Takes

Galeon delivered the new 680 Fly with its floating design taking its inspiration from waves to give it a curvaceous appearance. It comes on the back of their 640 Fly receiving several awards.

Stabilisation is a very hot topic as more and more vessels of smaller sizes look to tame the motion. For ages fins and then gyros were the options, but DMS is certainly offering alternatives, including their MagnusMaster and Universal Control System. Overall, stabilisation is a subject in itself, and we will address it soon. In the meantime, here is a video that is pretty handy at explaining what DMS has done.

Nova Luxe deserves more than a fleeting mention for their work in electric and Diesel/Electric propulsion, so we will look to establish some more content on that soon.

Finally, I had looked forward to a blast in the 61 knot Technohull Omega 45, after experiencing 100mph backwards in the Labsports 21, and 60 knots forwards in the Ribco 28R. Alas the bushfires Australia is currently experiencing put paid to that with Sydney Harbour becoming a total grey out. What I can say is that at 8-12 knots it was an incredible ride that filled you with confidence to kick on. I will if I am offered the chance once more...

Nic Doig-Higgs in command of the Technohull Omega 45 that is for sale through Ray White Marine Elizabeth Bay. - photo © John Curnow
Nic Doig-Higgs in command of the Technohull Omega 45 that is for sale through Ray White Marine Elizabeth Bay. - photo © John Curnow

OK. Today you will find that we have information for you about changes to the chartering laws in Australia ahead of the America's Cup in NZL, new Sealine C390v, Sunseeker's 161, Vovlo Penta gives Dockmate the big tick, Princess X95, Lexus LY 650, Beneteau Antares 11, Bavaria SR41, Navico's Knut Frostad, Great Barrier Reef, Nanni Diesels repower a classic Halvorsen, DutchCraft 25, Fairline at Düsseldorf, Silent Yachts tri-deck 80, Vicem 65 Classic, as well as much, much more below.

So as you see, there are stories, lessons, inspirations and history to regale yourself with. Please do savour... We're really enjoying bringing you the best stories from all over the globe. If you want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

Remember too, if you want to see what is happening in the other parts of the group, go to the top of the Powerboat-World home page and the drag down menu on the right, select the site you want to see and, voila, it's all there for you.

Speak with you again, very, very soon. Time to go boating now...

John Curnow
Global Editor, Powerboat-World.com

Related Articles

Interview with Knut Frostad at METSTRADE 2019
Navico's President and Chief Executive Officer Sail-World.com and YachtsandYachting.com Managing Editor Mark Jardine speaks to Knut Frostad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navico, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G® and C-MAP® brands. Posted on 20 Nov It's Showtime!
This is the first vessel to appear from Maritimo's new customisation dept What you are looking at is the first vessel to appear from Maritimo's new Maritmo One personalised customisation department. It is classed as an M72, based on the grand M70 platform with her special changes to meet her new owner's requirements. Posted on 4 Nov Why thank you very much…
The emails and phone calls certainly came in after our last editorial! The emails and phone calls certainly came in after our last editorial, Out of Sight? So thank you very much for that. Seriously. It really is wonderful, and the whole PBW team appreciate you reading the material... Posted on 3 Oct Out of sight?
Should not mean out of mind, however Should not mean out of mind, however. Now they may not be the prettiest item to rave on about, but the job they do is utterly essential, so herewith follows some important information about anodes. Posted on 4 Sep Not always mutually exclusive…
Joel Butler sent me his picture of the lovely Palm Beach Motor Yacht at the recent 12m Worlds It all kind of started when Joel Butler sent me his picture of the lovely Palm Beach Motor Yacht at the recent 12m World Championships in Rhode Island. Two of the best things going around, and what a great way to spend the day on this here planet… Posted on 6 Aug The Fish Market
It's a place where they sell tunas, amongst other species It's a place where they sell tunas, amongst other species. Funny that, given its name. Now my alternate headline was ‘it's all about the numbers', but what we are really talking about here is what I feel will be the next step in the outboard sector. ... Posted on 3 Jul Fair Enough... So We Did!
Just not sure how much time will be spent at anything other than 11 Just not sure how much time will be spent at anything other than 11, however. For that is exactly where you'll want to drive this boat, at just about any time you can. We flew the SEAir 5.5m on the flat waters of the Coomera River... Posted on 6 Jun Glad we asked for more
After seeing the new Newport Motor Yachts 460 Think you will be, too. When we first saw the renderings of the new Newport Motor Yachts 460, there were a couple of things that genuinely piqued our curiosity. Posted on 2 May No surprises here (or are there?)
That's unless you're Rip Van Winkle... That's unless you're Rip Van Winkle... The release of the first section from US' National Marine Manufacturers Association's (NMMA) annual statistical abstract pretty much summed up the obvious... Posted on 2 Apr Down East? Definitely… Down Under? Absolutely!
Many renderings of new or concept boats get pushed around the Internet Many renderings of new or concept boats get pushed around the Internet. Looking at the one above, you would think we too have fallen into that very trap, but there is a difference. It's a big one, actually. Posted on 6 Mar
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2019 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy