International superyachts invited to attend Australian Superyacht Rendezvous in 2020

by Andra Bite 6 Dec 01:45 PST 16-18 October 2020
Coral Sea Marina Resort © Brooke Miles Photography

Ground breaking legislation passed federally in the senate yesterday will allow international vessels to participate in the fourth annual Australian Superyacht Rendezvous - to be staged in the Whitsundays by Coral Sea Marina Resort from 16th to 18th October 2020.

Confirmed yesterday in the Australian Federal Parliament, the Special Recreational Vessels Bill 2019 will allow special recreational vessels - such as superyachts - to apply for temporary licences under the Coastal Trading (Revitalising Australian Shipping) Act 2012.

Organisers were quick to jump on this news and throw out the welcome to international superyachts to attend next year's Australian Superyacht Rendezvous being staged for the first time ever in the Great Barrier Reef.

Paul Darrouzet, owner of Australian Superyacht Rendezvous host venue Coral Sea Marina Resort - also a long term campaigner for this legislative change - says the new law is an exciting new frontier for international superyachts to charter in Australian waters. Previously, superyachts were unable to charter in Australian waters without being fully imported and taxed 10% of the value of the vessel presenting a major deterrent to international superyachts.

Coral Sea Marina Resort - photo © Brooke Miles Photography
Coral Sea Marina Resort - photo © Brooke Miles Photography

"This legislative change is a culmination of years of collaborative work and passion by many people in the marine industry to remove this 'barrier to entry' and we now throw out the welcome flag for international superyachts to attend the Australian Superyacht Rendezvous in October 2020," Mr Darrouzet said.

"This will be the first ever Australian Superyacht Rendezvous where international vessels will be able to participate and then likely go on to charter in our beautiful waters and we can't wait to welcome them," he said.

Recognised internationally as the South Pacific's leading superyacht event, the Australian Superyacht Rendezvous - which has been staged on the Gold Coast since its inception in 2017 will make an exciting move to the Great Barrier Reef with invitation-only events staged across the three days for attending international superyacht industry heavyweights, superyacht owners and buyers, captains, international brokers, tourism and industry professionals plus media.

The prestigious annual Australian Superyacht Rendezvous showcases the Australian superyacht industry, its capabilities and economic potential along with Australia's destination appeal, marking it as a uniquely intrepid travel destination for superyacht charters for luxury holiday-makers.

Around $250 million worth of Australia's leading superyachts - those for charter or sale in excess of 24 metres in length - are expected to participate in the Australian Superyacht Rendezvous - Great Barrier Reef edition.

Further information about the 2020 Australian Superyacht Rendezvous - Great Barrier Reef Edition is available at www.australiansuperyachtrendezvous.com.

