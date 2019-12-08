Learn how to service your lifejacket for free this weekend at Ermington and Kymeeagh (NSW)

Servicing your Ultra inflatable lifejacket © NSW Maritime

by Emily Rundle 4 Dec 15:26 PST

Boaters are encouraged to attend one of the free lifejacket clinics being held across NSW, as part of the successful NSW Government 'Wear a Lifejacket' program.

The clinics will be held at Ermington Boat Ramp, Wharf Road, Ermington on Saturday 7 December from 9am - 12pm and Lyeemagh Boat Ramp, Mutch Road Kyeemagh on Sunday 8 December from 9am - 12pm.

NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said the clinics include demonstrations of easy-to-do lifejacket pre-wear checks and servicing of inflatable lifejackets.

"Learning how to do these simple lifejacket checks and servicing could save your life, and ensure you have a fun day out on the water and get home to your family safely," Mr Hutchings said.

"We know that lifejackets save lives but they can only do so when they are maintained correctly and in good working order."

"Inflatable lifejackets are easy to wear, comfortable and affordable, but they require extra care and attention to ensure they will inflate in an emergency.

"Boaters who come along to the clinics will be eligible to receive free lifejacket parts kits or a $15 voucher which can be used towards the purchase of a new lifejacket or parts at participating marine retailers.

"Boaters will also be able to hand in their expired flares at some of the clinics to make sure all of their safety equipment is in tip-top shape.

"NSW has some of the best waterways in the country and we want people to enjoy their time on the water, but we want to make sure people do so safely."

Register to attend a free clinic.

For more information on lifejacket wear and servicing, visit: maritimemanagement.transport.nsw.gov.au

Expired flare collections will also start this month and continue across NSW until 13 January 2020. details about local collection points and dates.