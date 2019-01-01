Sealine launches new Sealine C390v

by HanseYachts AG - Press 5 Dec 03:11 PST

With the Sealine C390v, HanseYachts presents the third and also largest model of the sporty Outboard-V series and confirms a trend towards fast yachts with outboard engines.

The room comfort of three possible double cabins - among them an owners cabin with ensuite bath, an additional guest bath and the panorama-glazed saloon: it all adds up for an unrivalled living concept in its class under 40 feet.

The foldable glass door aft can be fully opened, creating a continuous living area between pilot seats and the engines.

Two Duoprop 350 hp outboard engines accelerate the Sealine C390v up to 32 knots and guarantee a sporty driving experience.

Product manager Andrea Zambonini: "We experience a demand for most variable boats which offer optimum comfort and storage room as well as pure driving pleasure. By relocating the engines we have created additional stowage beneath the cockpit floor which can be used for water sports equipment and bulky gear. The C390v is a fast family cruiser corresponding to all the needs in comfort and fun for the entire crew."

Standard Features

Two cabins with big storage

Two heads with ensuite shower.

Panoramic hull and saloon full height windows

Byfold cockpit doors allowing the interior space to flow outside.

Fixed skylight in the saloon

Aft main deck “L” shaped galley with tilting stern window

Comfort pilot and copilot seats

Best in class on long cruising offering a vast entertainment space and plenty of options.

Three cabins version with master at bow

Foldable cockpit seat portside

Additional slidable seat in saloon with drawer fridge underneath

Two electric openable roofs (saloon and cockpit)

Side door and electric side windows

Sun cushions that can be transformed into a bench with backrest at bow

High low cockpit table and high low cockpit backrest (to get the sunpad)

2 x 350 HP Suzuki duoprop engine

Big Fiberglass box storage underneath cockpit

Standard price - without engines excl. VAT: 249.950€

Length over all: 12,42 m (40' 9'')

Length of hull: 11,96 m (39' 3'')

Draught: 1,01 m (3' 4'')

Height above waterline incl. mast: 3,86 m (12' 8'')

Fuel capacity: 2x 570 l (2x 125 gal)

Displacement: tbc tbc

Beam: 3,85 m (12' 8'')

Water tank: 400 l (99 gal)

Max. speed: 32 Kn 32 kn

CE category: B B