Sealine launches new Sealine C390v
by HanseYachts AG - Press 5 Dec 03:11 PST
Sealine launches new Sealine 390v © HanseYachts
With the Sealine C390v, HanseYachts presents the third and also largest model of the sporty Outboard-V series and confirms a trend towards fast yachts with outboard engines.
The room comfort of three possible double cabins - among them an owners cabin with ensuite bath, an additional guest bath and the panorama-glazed saloon: it all adds up for an unrivalled living concept in its class under 40 feet.
The foldable glass door aft can be fully opened, creating a continuous living area between pilot seats and the engines.
Two Duoprop 350 hp outboard engines accelerate the Sealine C390v up to 32 knots and guarantee a sporty driving experience.
Product manager Andrea Zambonini: "We experience a demand for most variable boats which offer optimum comfort and storage room as well as pure driving pleasure. By relocating the engines we have created additional stowage beneath the cockpit floor which can be used for water sports equipment and bulky gear. The C390v is a fast family cruiser corresponding to all the needs in comfort and fun for the entire crew."
Standard Features
Optional Features
- Two cabins with big storage
- Two heads with ensuite shower.
- Panoramic hull and saloon full height windows
- Byfold cockpit doors allowing the interior space to flow outside.
- Fixed skylight in the saloon
- Aft main deck “L” shaped galley with tilting stern window
- Comfort pilot and copilot seats
- Best in class on long cruising offering a vast entertainment space and plenty of options.
Specifications:
- Three cabins version with master at bow
- Foldable cockpit seat portside
- Additional slidable seat in saloon with drawer fridge underneath
- Two electric openable roofs (saloon and cockpit)
- Side door and electric side windows
- Sun cushions that can be transformed into a bench with backrest at bow
- High low cockpit table and high low cockpit backrest (to get the sunpad)
- 2 x 350 HP Suzuki duoprop engine
- Big Fiberglass box storage underneath cockpit
Standard price - without engines excl. VAT: 249.950€
Length over all: 12,42 m (40' 9'')
Length of hull: 11,96 m (39' 3'')
Draught: 1,01 m (3' 4'')
Height above waterline incl. mast: 3,86 m (12' 8'')
Fuel capacity: 2x 570 l (2x 125 gal)
Displacement: tbc tbc
Beam: 3,85 m (12' 8'')
Water tank: 400 l (99 gal)
Max. speed: 32 Kn 32 kn
CE category: B B