Dockmate receives official factory approval from Volvo Penta

by Andrew Golden 4 Dec 03:33 PST

Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today it has received official factory approval from Volvo Penta.

After extensive testing for any potential compatibility issues, Dockmate has obtained approval to connect to the Volvo Penta electronic vessel control EVC-E and EVC-2. Dockmate is the only wireless control manufacturer that has authorization to do so.

Delivering plug-and-play connectivity with engine and thruster systems, Dockmate's wireless remote control allows users to remain in command of their boat's movement while away from the helm, where visibility is often limited. Building on its highly successful partnership, the Dockmate system is now approved to integrate fluidly with Volvo's complete line of drive-by-wire steering systems such as the Volvo Inboard Performance Systems (IPS), Aquamatic and Inboard systems.

"Our focus on creating a stress-free docking experience is perfectly aligned with Volvo's 'easy boating' philosophy," said Brian Sheehan, Dockmate U.S. spokesperson. "The brand's drive-by-wire engine control systems pair effortlessly with our plug-and-play remote controls; combining to give our customers incredible power and control over their vessels in tight quarter maneuvering."

