Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Dockmate receives official factory approval from Volvo Penta

by Andrew Golden 4 Dec 03:33 PST

Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today it has received official factory approval from Volvo Penta.

After extensive testing for any potential compatibility issues, Dockmate has obtained approval to connect to the Volvo Penta electronic vessel control EVC-E and EVC-2. Dockmate is the only wireless control manufacturer that has authorization to do so.

Delivering plug-and-play connectivity with engine and thruster systems, Dockmate's wireless remote control allows users to remain in command of their boat's movement while away from the helm, where visibility is often limited. Building on its highly successful partnership, the Dockmate system is now approved to integrate fluidly with Volvo's complete line of drive-by-wire steering systems such as the Volvo Inboard Performance Systems (IPS), Aquamatic and Inboard systems.

"Our focus on creating a stress-free docking experience is perfectly aligned with Volvo's 'easy boating' philosophy," said Brian Sheehan, Dockmate U.S. spokesperson. "The brand's drive-by-wire engine control systems pair effortlessly with our plug-and-play remote controls; combining to give our customers incredible power and control over their vessels in tight quarter maneuvering."

For more information please visit dockmate.us.

Nanni Diesel 2019 FooterMaritimo 2019 FooterMarine Resources 2019 - Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2019 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy