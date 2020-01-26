Princess Yachts to reveal the secrets behind the X95 and present five show debuts at boot Düsseldorf

by Princess Yachts 29 Nov 22:46 PST

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, has confirmed that five new yachts will make their show debuts at boot Düsseldorf beginning 18th January 2020. The presence of the F50, V55, S62, S66 and Y78, alongside the R35, V40, F55, F62 and Y85, underlines Princess's exceptionally strong recent launch programme that has resulted in record numbers of new yachts designed, developed, manufactured and ordered in the past two years.

But not content with completely refreshing the existing range of models across traditional classes and redefining the performance sports yacht market with the all-carbon R35, Princess is also bringing to Düsseldorf a unique life-size mock-up display for 2020's most anticipated new luxury yacht, the X95 'Superfly'.

The display which is being transported from the Plymouth factory will present the X95's expansive main deck in full-scale for stand visitors to tour, inside and out. Existing X95 customers will meet the Princess Design Studio to begin personalizing their yachts whilst all stand visitors will begin to understand how Princess has managed to design the X95 with useable space comparable to a 35 metre yacht.

Princess Yachts' South Yard brings X95 experience to boot Düsseldorf

Princess Yachts is transporting its X95 life-size main deck mock up and the team behind it to the boot Düsseldorf stand to give visitors a unique look inside its South Yard facility, providing a behind-the-scenes sneak preview of the X95 mock-up facility. For the first time, the general public will experience what Princess customers and, more specifically, X95 clients enjoy when they visit Princess to specify the fixtures, fittings, materials and colour schemes.

The displays and mock-up deck tours show how Princess presents its new boats to clients many months before production begins and how the Princess Design Studio has worked with legendary styling house Pininfarina SpA and long-standing naval architects Olesinski to redefine design, space and architecture of luxury yacht interiors and exteriors in the X95.

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman, Princess Yachts, said: "The X95 breaks the mould of traditional yacht design. The unique open plan architecture is brought to life through these awe-inspiring mock-ups that show how the layout provides 10 per cent more outdoor space and 40 per cent more indoor space than a traditional motor yacht of similar exterior dimensions. We are really excited and proud to be bringing a little piece of our home to Düsseldorf."

Yachts on Display

V55

The all-new V55 sports yacht nestles in the heart of the iconic V Class line-up, recently expanded with the addition of the V50, V60, V65 and V78 models that joined the existing V40. Her innovative V-shaped hull provides the foundation to the V55's agility and ability to deliver on a clear brief for the modern sports yacht owner's demands - elegance of form, quality of materials, perfect practicality and inspiring dynamics.

With new standards of refinement in interior fixtures, fittings and definition of space, and a striking new exterior design language recognisable by the new exterior V Class windows and rakish profile, there is a clear purpose of design that clients will appreciate.

F50

The F50 completes an all-new five-yacht line-up of classic flybridges from Britain's best-selling luxury motor yacht builder. The new Princess F50 sits within the class of luxury yachts that first defined Princess as a leading force in the industry, joining the F45, F55, F62 and F70, all introduced in the last two years. She delivers the ultimate on-water experience for a flybridge yacht, with an extreme focus on use of space and dynamic performance. Stylish and technically advanced, the F50 features a luxurious full-beam master stateroom, a forward cabin and an additional twin guest cabin.

The S Class Range

The launch of the S62 and S66 completes a thorough revamp of the S Class sportbridge range in the space of just 24 months. The S66 replaces the S65 in the middle of the line-up, where she joins the S62 and S78. They now sport Princess Design Studio's new design language of classic flowing lines whilst the panoramic glazing on both the hull and superstructure gives the yachts a dynamic and agile visual presence and provides high levels of internal natural lighting.

S62

Like its larger siblings, the S62 is built upon Princess's renowned V-shaped hull and coupled with the latest MAN V8-1200 engines, meaning outstanding seakeeping and speeds of up to 38 knots. Designed from the outset for a sporting lifestyle, an electro-hydraulic bathing platform creates a convenient launch system for a 3.3m tender, a jet ski, or simply a secluded base from which to swim. The S62 is designed for entertaining alfresco with an aft galley and open-plan dining area. Below deck, six guests are comfortably accommodated across an en-suite full-beam owner's stateroom and two further guest cabins with the option of an additional crew cabin aft.

S66

The S66's sporting credentials are underlined by a lightweight deep-V hull coupled with the latest MAN V12-1400 engines to deliver a top speed of 38 knots. Designed for outdoor living, the S66 offers generously appointed deck areas, which include a spacious foredeck seating area, whilst her hydraulic bathing platform and 3.3m tender garage become the perfect base for water sports.

Y78

The all new Y78 was designed by Princess Design Studio in collaboration with long-standing naval architects Olesinski. The Y78 replaces the Y75 and joins the recently launched Y85, flagship of the Y Class range, with the same striking exterior glazing and design language. The Y78 sports a new hardtop design and features the very latest in interior materials and finishes. The Y78 features a walk-through foredeck with U-shaped seating and sunbathing area, whilst the flybridge aft has space for free-standing furniture or can accommodate a crane and a tender. Below deck all three guest cabins are en-suite whilst a dedicated staircase leads to the owner's stateroom amidships via a private lobby area.

Princess Yachts exceptional performance

Princess's annual strong showing in Düsseldorf underlines the impact of a £100m five-year investment programme of which Princess is now entering its final year. The turnaround plan saw Executive Chairman Antony Sheriff take the helm in 2016, introducing new processes, technologies and business strategies that combine Princess's traditional yacht-making skills with best practice in developing luxury brands honed during 20 years of leadership at international automotive marques.

Princess Yachts posted record financial results in 2018 for the second year in succession, making it the most successful year in its 54-year history. Whilst 2019 has been Princess's busiest ever year in terms of new yacht launches, it has also been a year of consolidation as the company focusses on delivering on the full order books that stretch into 2021.

Princess has also reached record levels of employment, with over 3,000 people producing yachts across its five Plymouth boatyards, a 50% increase since 2016. Recruitment has taken place across the business from engineering to exterior design, manufacturing to management, making Princess one of the UK's largest specialist manufacturers. Princess also increased investment in its successful apprenticeship programme with 42 new apprentices brought into the business in 2019; apprentices now make up 4% of the workforce with a 100% retention rate following qualification.