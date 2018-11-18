Please select your home edition
by Jamie Governale 28 Nov 05:19 PST
Back Cove 39O tooling progress © Jamie Governale

Tooling is one of the most exciting steps for our team because, until this point, each new model has only existed in our design software. This is the first time we get to see our designs completely to scale - and in the case of the 39O, we couldn't be happier!

Back Cove 39O tooling progress - photo © Jamie Governale
Back Cove 39O tooling progress - photo © Jamie Governale

Construction will begin in the New Year...

It's hard to believe that 2020 is almost here, but with the start of the new decade, our Production Team will also start construction on the prototype hull of the new Back Cove 39O.

Back Cove 39O tooling progress - photo © Jamie Governale
Back Cove 39O tooling progress - photo © Jamie Governale

Stay tuned...

We will keep you updated as the molds arrive at our factory and fiberglass construction begins. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for updates on some new technology that will guarantee the Back Cove 39O is groundbreaking in more than just design!

